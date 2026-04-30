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WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU0
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:02
7,600 Euro
-1,30 % -0,100
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5508,10018:57
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 18:26 Uhr
103 Leser
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Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Final Results

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces its final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The Annual Report is available to view on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/.

Key Highlights

  • The Company commenced the Phase 1 clinical trial of HG-CT-1, its lead CAR-T cell therapy candidate.

  • The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board authorised the Phase 1 trial of HG-CT-1 to progress into the dose-expansion phase.

  • The Company opened a paediatric arm of the Phase 1 clinical trial of HG-CT-1.
    The Company successfully raised £2.7 million (before expenses) through the allotment and issue of new ordinary shares during the year ended 31 December 2025, with a further £5.5 million raised in early 2026.

Further details of these developments are set out in the full text of the final results for the year ended 31 December 2025 below.

Please refer to the attached PDF document to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6603C_1-2026-4-30.pdf

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com


SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl



AlbR Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-final-results-1162895

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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