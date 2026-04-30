Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Final Results

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces its final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The Annual Report is available to view on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/.

Key Highlights

The Company commenced the Phase 1 clinical trial of HG-CT-1, its lead CAR-T cell therapy candidate.

The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board authorised the Phase 1 trial of HG-CT-1 to progress into the dose-expansion phase.

The Company opened a paediatric arm of the Phase 1 clinical trial of HG-CT-1.

The Company successfully raised £2.7 million (before expenses) through the allotment and issue of new ordinary shares during the year ended 31 December 2025, with a further £5.5 million raised in early 2026.

Further details of these developments are set out in the full text of the final results for the year ended 31 December 2025 below.

Please refer to the attached PDF document to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6603C_1-2026-4-30.pdf

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl



AlbR Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

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SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-final-results-1162895