The two companies announced a 60 GWh supply agreement on Monday, marking a pivotal step in the commercialization of sodium-ion battery technology.From ESS News Battery manufacturing heavyweight CATL has secured what is described as the world's largest sodium-ion battery order with Chinese system integrator HyperStrong. On April 27, the two companies announced a three-year partnership with a total order volume of 60 GWh. "This collaboration signifies that CATL has successfully overcome challenges across the full mass-production chain of sodium-ion batteries, reaching large-scale delivery capability. ...

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