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WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 09:34
36,820 Euro
-0,11 % -0,040
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,84036,86009:49
36,82036,84009:49
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi Q1 2026 report: Strong execution and pipeline momentum

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) today announced its report for the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026

  • Total revenue increased 24 per cent at CER (constant exchange rates), 11 per cent at actual rates, to SEK 7,184 M (6,465)
  • Haematology revenue increased 24 per cent at CER to SEK 5,186 M (4,632), mainly driven by strong sales of Altuvoct of SEK 1,240 M (455) and of Doptelet of SEK 1,433 M (1,129)
  • Immunology revenue increased 24 per cent at CER to SEK 1,643 M (1,526), driven by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 734 M (582) and Kineret of SEK 779 M (735)
  • Revenue from the strategic portfolio1 grew by 55 per cent at CER to SEK 4,524 M (3,255)
  • The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 38 per cent (36), excluding IAC2 of SEK 139 M. EBITA1 was SEK 2,612 M (2,260), corresponding to a margin of 36 per cent (35). EBIT was SEK 1,868 M (1,358)
  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 3.81 (2.55) and EPS after dilution was SEK 3.77 (2.52). Adjusted EPS before dilution1 was SEK 4.11 (2.75) and adjusted EPS after dilution1 was SEK 4.07 (2.72)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,126 M (2,295)
  • The acquisition of Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. (Arthrosi) was completed

Outlook 2026 - unchanged

  • Revenue is anticipated to grow at low double-digit percentage at CER
  • The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid 30s percentage of revenue

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). The definition for IAC was updated during the quarter.

2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 12:30 CEST, 11:30 BST, and 06:30 EDT. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is required to be made public by Sobi pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on 28 April 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-q1-2026-report--strong-execution-and-pipeline-momentum,c4340868

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4340868/4061124.pdf

Q1 2026 Quarterly Report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-q1-2026-report-strong-execution-and-pipeline-momentum-302755298.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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