

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SWOBY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK1.318 billion, or SEK3.77 per share. This compares with SEK875 million, or SEK2.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK1.420 billion or SEK4.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to SEK7.184 billion from SEK6.465 billion last year.



Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.318 Bln. vs. SEK875 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.77 vs. SEK2.52 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.184 Bln vs. SEK6.465 Bln last year.



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