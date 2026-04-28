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Dienstag, 28.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zuerst +50%… jetzt ein $20M Graphen-Deal
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WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 09:05
32,760 Euro
-4,91 % -1,690
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,52033,53009:52
33,55033,57009:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASSALOY
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSA ABLOY AB32,760-4,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.