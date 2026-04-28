

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ASSA ABLOY (ASS.L) released earnings for first quarter of SEK3.537 billion



The company's earnings totaled SEK3.537 billion, or SEK3.18 per share. This compares with SEK2.449 billion, or SEK3.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to SEK35.751 billion from SEK37.940 billion last year.



ASSA ABLOY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK3.537 Bln. vs. SEK2.449 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.18 vs. SEK3.20 last year. -Revenue: SEK35.751 Bln vs. SEK37.940 Bln last year.



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