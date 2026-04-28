

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP PLC (WPPGY, WPP.L), a British media company, on Tuesday reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the first quarter, the company recorded revenue of GBP 3.030 billion, a drop of 6.6% from last year. Like-for-like revenue was down by 4%. Revenue less pass-through costs was GBP 2.260 billion, down 8.9% from the previous year.



The company's Global Integrated Agencies business reported revenue less pass-through costs of GBP 1.950 billion, less than GBP 2.146 billion a year ago. This decline was due to the prior year client losses.



Looking ahead, WPP PLC reaffirmed its outlook: 'We anticipate LFL revenue less pass-through costs to decline in the mid to high-single digits in the first half of 2026 with an improving trajectory in the second half and expect headline operating profit margin for the full year to be 12% to 13%.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News