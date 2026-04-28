

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corporation (NIPNF) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY270.228 billion, or JPY202.95 per share. This compares with JPY175.183 billion, or JPY131.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NEC Corporation reported adjusted earnings of JPY279.773 billion or JPY210.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to JPY3.583 trillion from JPY3.423 trillion last year.



NEC Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY270.228 Bln. vs. JPY175.183 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY202.95 vs. JPY131.49 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.583 Tn vs. JPY3.423 Tn last year.



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