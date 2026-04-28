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WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Xetra
27.04.26 | 17:35
9,584 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5629,57009:56
9,5589,56009:56
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Correction: Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period April 20 - April 24, 2026

Correction: The press release on April 27, 2026, regarding buybacks of shares in Ericsson during the period April 20 through April 24, 2026, inadvertently stated the total "Weighted average Share price per day (SEK)" in the table as "SEK 106.74", and this is now amended in the below table to show the correct figure which is "SEK 105.69".

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period April 20 - April 24, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(number of Shares)

Weighted average Share
price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction
value (SEK)

04/20/2026




04/21/2026




04/22/2026




04/23/2026

1,200,000

106.74

128,090,040.00

04/24/2026

1,200,000

104.65

125,577,480.00

Total

2,400,000

105.69

253,667,520.00

The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026 and which runs between April 23, 2026 and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.

The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 40,402,276 shares of Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases
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https://x.com/ericsson
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https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Contact person

Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386 657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com

Media

Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46761284789
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

Media Relations
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/correction--share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-april-20---april-24--2026,c4340954

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4340954/4061470.pdf

Correction - Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period April 20 - April 24 2026 v3

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4340954/936f57f406866632.xlsx

Daily Reporting Ericsson Buyback

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/correction-share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-april-20--april-24-2026-302755343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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