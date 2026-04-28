DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner 28-Apr-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner Further to the Company's announcement on 14 April 2026 in relation to its proposed reverse takeover by the Trasna Group of companies (the "Transaction"), the Company announces that it has appointed Canaccord Genuity Limited to act as Sponsor to its proposed transfer to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) Category of the Official List and as Sole Bookrunner in respect of fundraising activities related to the Transaction. Trasna About Trasna https://www.trasna.io/ Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented: "The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Sponsor in connection with the Transaction and as Sole Bookrunner. We are encouraged by Trasna's technology and growth prospects and look forward to working with Stéphane Fund and his team over the coming months and years. I am also pleased to note that Trasna still continues to trade strongly, with order backlog increasing from USUSD98 million, at the start of the year, to USUSD140 million currently. Accordingly, the Company intends to secure advanced subscription funding ahead of completion of the Transaction to assist in the funding of Trasna's growth on terms to be agreed." END www.anemoi-international.com enquiries@anemoi-international.com Anemoi International Ltd www.trasna.io Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited media@trasna.io

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ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: AMOI LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 Sequence No.: 425283 EQS News ID: 2316126 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 28, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)