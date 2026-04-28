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WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:03
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.04.2026 09:03 Uhr
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Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner 
28-Apr-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner 

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 April 2026 in relation to its proposed reverse takeover by the Trasna Group 
of companies (the "Transaction"), the Company announces that it has appointed Canaccord Genuity Limited to act as 
Sponsor to its proposed transfer to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) Category of the Official List and as Sole 
Bookrunner in respect of fundraising activities related to the Transaction. 
 
Trasna 
 
About Trasna 
 
https://www.trasna.io/ 

Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented: 
 
"The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Sponsor in connection with the Transaction 
and as Sole Bookrunner. We are encouraged by Trasna's technology and growth prospects and look forward to working with 
Stéphane Fund and his team over the coming months and years. 
 
I am also pleased to note that Trasna still continues to trade strongly, with order backlog increasing from USUSD98 
million, at the start of the year, to USUSD140 million currently. Accordingly, the Company intends to secure advanced 
subscription funding ahead of completion of the Transaction to assist in the funding of Trasna's growth on terms to be 
agreed." 

END 

                       www.anemoi-international.com 
                       enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
Anemoi International Ltd 

                       www.trasna.io 
 
Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited    media@trasna.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 425283 
EQS News ID:  2316126 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2316126&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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