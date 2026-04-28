Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE
Planning pays dividends
We hosted a roadshow with MLP CEO Dr. Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg. Key takeaways confirm the equity story momentum: MLP combines a c. 5% dividend yield with continuously improving revenue visibility and tangible adj. earnings growth.
You can download the research here: mlp-se-2026-04-28-update-en-75ac1
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
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2316202 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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