

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased in March from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus dropped to SEK 9.3 billion in March from SEK 10.9 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, the trade surplus was SEK 0.7 billion.



The value of exports rose 5.0 percent annually in March, and imports were 6.0 percent higher.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 26.2 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 16.9 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, there was a deficit of SEK 0.5 billion in March compared to a surplus of SEK 0.3 billion in February.



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