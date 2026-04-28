Mix Match Switches: ?? The first keyboard with Dual Swap technology to tailor "WASD" keys with magnetic analog switches for precision movement.

Zero Delay: Combined TMR sensors with True 8K technology to slash reaction time to a near-instant 0.125ms.

Deep Press Mastery: Master complex combos with half the effort. Using SAPP Rings, map two different actions to a single key. Lightly tap to equip a grenade, or press deeper to throw it-all in one fluid motion

Logitech G today announced the new Logitech G512 X TMR Analog/Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428333491/en/

Designed for players who view their setups as living, breathing ecosystems, the G512 X marks a shift from static hardware to a modular, performance-driven system built to be tuned, tweaked, and mastered. The G512 X is the first keyboard engineered to adapt to the nuance of your unique playstyle, rather than forcing you to adapt to your hardware.

"At Logitech G, we see a player's setup as something that grows with them as they improve, said Robin Piispanen, Vice President and General Manager of Logitech G. "With the G512 X, we combine craftsmanship with performance. This keyboard isn't just a tool-it's an extension of the gamer, giving you the control and precision to play at your best."

Inspired by the burgeoning community of custom keyboard enthusiasts and the demand for the granular precision of analog input, this keyboard is crafted for players who want performance that's personal. The G512 X is packed with possibilities. It combines competitive-grade engineering with an astonishing amount of DIY customization, resulting in a device built specifically to empower the PC modding community.

The G512 X integrates new TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) sensor technology. This allows the keyboard to move beyond binary "on/off" inputs, giving players the ability to map actions based on the depth of a keypress-perfect for flight sims, racing titles, and tactical shooters where millimeter precision is the difference between victory and defeat.

The G512 X, available in both 75 and 98 layouts, brings a series of breakthroughs that culminate in the most adaptable keyboard Logitech G has ever engineered, including:

Dual Swap Capability: Ultimate hardware flexibility, G512 X allows players to use both analog and mechanical switches in any of its 39 hybrid TMR switch beds, compatible with most popular analog and 3-pin/5-pin mechanical switches. The keyboard ships with 9 Gateron KS-20 analog switches, providing a competitive edge in gaming.

Ultimate hardware flexibility, G512 X allows players to use both analog and mechanical switches in any of its 39 hybrid TMR switch beds, compatible with most popular analog and 3-pin/5-pin mechanical switches. The keyboard ships with 9 KS-20 analog switches, providing a competitive edge in gaming. True 8K Performance: At 0.125ms end-to-end, G512 X features True 8K performance, including 8K polling rate, 8K reporting rate, and 8K processing for an undeniable level of precision and accuracy.

At 0.125ms end-to-end, G512 X features True 8K performance, including 8K polling rate, 8K reporting rate, and 8K processing for an undeniable level of precision and accuracy. Multipoint Action and SAPP (Second Actuation Pressure Point) Rings: Assign two actions to a single keypress at varying depths using G HUB, then add a Second Actuation Pressure Point (SAPP) ring for a tactile bump that marks the second trigger point.

Assign two actions to a single keypress at varying depths using G HUB, then add a Second Actuation Pressure Point (SAPP) ring for a tactile bump that marks the second trigger point. Dual Dials: Fully assignable and customizable hardware controls that turn the keyboard into a bespoke command center.

Fully assignable and customizable hardware controls that turn the keyboard into a bespoke command center. Bold RGB Lightbar: A PVD-coated masterpiece featuring rhythmic slash patterns and vibrant light sequences designed to amplify the energy of gameplay.

A PVD-coated masterpiece featuring rhythmic slash patterns and vibrant light sequences designed to amplify the energy of gameplay. Prism of Comfort: To amplify lightbar illumination and add comfort during long sessions, G512 X can be accessorized with a premium acrylic Palm Rest, sold separately for either layout.

To amplify lightbar illumination and add comfort during long sessions, G512 X can be accessorized with a premium acrylic Palm Rest, sold separately for either layout. Store and Play: The back of G512 X allows built-in storage space and easy access for its keycap pullers, 9 premium Gateron KS-20 magnetic analog switches, and 5 SAPP rings.

"The G512 X is our love letter to the gamers who mod their gear as much as they mod their games," said SM Lahti, Global Product Marketing Manager at Logitech G. "It's a design that pushes the entire industry forward, fundamentally changing the way gamers can interact with their gear and play their favorite titles."

With versions in either black or white, G512 X is designed to be the perfect partner to the iconic G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse and the G522 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset. Together, they form Logitech G's most recent G5 Series lineup, an ecosystem built for players who demand that their performance adapts to them, not the other way around.

Availability

The G512 X Gaming Keyboard is available at LogitechG.com starting April 28, 2026 and at select global retailers from May 2, 2026 for a suggested retail price of USD 179.99 for the 75 layout and USD 199.99 for the 98 layout. With G512 X, Logitech G continues its heritage of performance-driven innovation. For more information, please visit our website or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech, Logitech G and their logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Gateron is a trademark of Huizhou Gateron Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428333491/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contact:

Matthew Mortellaro

mmortellaro@logitech.com