Increased activity among smaller occupiers in 2025 drove leasing volumes in London's Southern Fringe to their highest level since 2016according to data from CoStar, a global leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

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CoStar Data Shows London Southern Fringe Office Leasing Reached Nine-Year High

Leasing rose to almost 1 million sq. ft., driven by a pre-let of nearly 500,000 sq. ft. at Battersea Power Station. Traditionally, leasing volumes have been heavily influenced by a small number of large transactions in the Southern Fringe, bounded by Putney, Lewisham, Streatham and Borough.

"Take-up over the past 12 months has been driven more by deal frequency than by overall volume," said Patrick Scanlon, senior director of market analytics at CoStar Europe. "Leasing activity in 2025 totalled around 440,000 sq. ft., with the largest transaction measuring 29,000 sq. ft. in August, followed by a 14,600-sq.-ft. letting in December."

The strong second half of 2025 was followed by a slowdown in activity in Q1 2026, with only one deal larger than 10,000 sq. ft. (19,670 sq. ft.) recorded in the first three months of the year.

The full analysis can be found here.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.costargroup.com.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia's leading property marketplaces. CoStar Group's industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible; STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking; Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids; and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group's websites attracted over 139 million average monthly unique visitors in the fourth quarter of 2025, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

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Contacts:

Karolina Capova

Senior Media Relations Specialist

kcapova@costar.com