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WKN: A2P1PE | ISIN: CA98388T1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XT
Lang & Schwarz
28.04.26 | 09:58
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0,0030,00609:59
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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XTM International Appoints New CMO and VP of Engineering to Accelerate AI-Driven Growth

Niki Sotiropoulou joins as Chief Marketing Officer and Sean Mooney as Vice President of Engineering, reinforcing XTM's commitment to AI-driven product innovation and global enterprise growth.

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM International, a global leader in AI-driven localisation technology, today announced two strategic additions to its executive leadership team. Niki Sotiropoulou has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Sean Mooney joins as Vice President of Engineering, leading engineering execution across XTM's expanded product portfolio.

"Adding leaders of Niki's and Sean's calibre is a clear signal of XTM's ambitions for the next phase of growth," said Lorcan Malone, Chief Executive Officer of XTM International. "Niki brings the strategic marketing leadership to amplify the value our platform delivers to enterprise customers, while Sean brings the engineering depth to accelerate how quickly we ship that innovation. Together, they will help us extend our lead in AI-driven localisation."

Niki Sotiropoulou - Chief Marketing Officer

Niki Sotiropoulou is a marketing leader focused on the intersection of AI, data and enterprise growth. Across more than two decades in both B2B and B2C, including pivotal roles at market-leading companies such as viva.com and eSHARE, she has built a reputation for aligning marketing strategy with overarching business objectives, and for using data and modern marketing technology to deliver measurable commercial impact. Her contribution to the field has been recognised through her inclusion among the industry's top marketing influencers.

As CMO, Niki will lead XTM's global marketing organisation, embedding AI and data across brand strategy, demand generation and customer-facing communications as the company delivers on its composable, AI platform mission.

"Marketing is most effective when it is grounded in data and amplified by AI," said Sotiropoulou. "XTM is doing genuinely category-defining work in AI-driven globalisation platform, and my focus is on bringing the same rigour to how we tell that story, by building a marketing organisation that is data-driven, AI-augmented, and clearly tied to the outcomes our customers care about."

Sean Mooney - Vice President of Engineering

Sean Mooney is a highly experienced technology leader specialising in cloud, connected services, technical architecture, systems integration and product modernisation. He brings 25 years of industry experience and a proven track record of delivering complex, concurrent strategic programmes on time, on budget and to specification. Sean will lead engineering execution across XTM's R&D function, including development, QA, support and architecture teams in Ireland and across XTM's global hubs.

"Great products are built by great teams," said Mooney. "XTM has a clear AI-driven product vision, an exceptional engineering culture, and a customer base that depends on us to deliver. My role is to make sure our R&D organisation operates at the standard our customers expect: combining engineering excellence, modern architecture and a culture of continuous improvement so we can ship innovation at the pace this market demands."

About XTM International

XTM International is your AI globalisation platform that transforms language from a barrier into an opportunity. We bring translation management, business management, software localisation, and video creation together into a composable system, giving enterprises the flexibility to adopt the solutions they need, when they need them. Trusted by over 1,300 global companies, supporting more than 880 languages and over 80 ready-to-go integrations, XTM enables teams to scale global content with accuracy, speed, and absolute trust.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtm-international-appoints-new-cmo-and-vp-of-engineering-to-accelerate-ai-driven-growth-302754951.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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