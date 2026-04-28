

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback recovered to 1.1718 against the euro and 0.7860 against the franc, from its early 5-day lows of 1.1754 and 0.7831, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 1.3530 against the pound and 159.46 against the yen, from an early 10-day low of 1.3576 and a 6-day low of 159.09, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 0.81 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound and 161.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News