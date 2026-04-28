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WKN: A2JNX7 | ISIN: SE0011337708 | Ticker-Symbol: 6AA0
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 08:52
23,980 Euro
+4,53 % +1,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AAK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,40024,42010:01
24,34024,36009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
48 Leser
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AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the first quarter 2026

Volume growth and strong profitability

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "Market conditions remained cautious during the first quarter of 2026, in line with the previous year. Despite this, at fixed currencies, operating profit increased by 11 percent and operating profit per kilo by 9 percent, while volumes grew by 3 percent. Over the longer term, we remain prudently optimistic about our long-term potential and firmly committed to delivering on our 2030 Aspiration".

AAK Group
• Volumes grew by 3 percent to 515 kMT (503).
• Operating profit increased by 2 percent, reaching SEK 1,285 million (1,261), including a negative currency translation effect of SEK 120 million.
• Profit for the period totaled SEK 965 million (934).
• Earnings per share equaled SEK 3.69 (3.59).
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,395 million (-492).
• Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 20.7 percent (20.9 percent on December 31, 2025), excluding items affecting comparability.

Business areas
• Food Ingredients - Operating profit decreased by 2 percent to SEK 752 million (769), including a negative currency translation effect of SEK 66 million.
• Chocolate & Confectionery Fats - Operating profit reached SEK 532 million (523), an increase of 2 percent compared to the same quarter last year.
• Technical Products & Feed - Operating profit totaled SEK 54 million (52), a 4 percent increase compared to last year.

Conference call
The Interim report for the first quarter 2026 will be presented today, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET). For participation, please see instructions under the investor tab on the AAK website, www.aak.com.

Contact
Carl Ahlgren
Head of IR, Communication & Brand
Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34
E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com

About AAK
Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 16 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of 19 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

This information is information that AAK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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