Alimak Group: Alimak Group Interim Report January - March 2026

Resilient performance in a continued challenging market

Order intake decreased by 11% to MSEK 1,788 (2,005), an organic decrease of 4%

Revenue decreased by 5% to MSEK 1,653 (1,732), an organic increase of 3%

Adjusted EBITA margin decreased to 16.7% (17.3%)

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 75 (175), and Net debt/EBITDA was 1.85 (1.58)

January - March

The Group's order intake in relation to revenue (book-to-bill) in the quarter was solid. Order intake decreased by 11% (4% organic decrease) to MSEK 1,788 (2,005). The Construction and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions reported decreased organic order intake, while the Industrial, Wind and Facade Access divisions delivered organic increase.

Revenue decreased by 5% (3% organic increase) to MSEK 1,653 (1,732), with organic growth in the Wind, Industrial and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions, while revenue decreased organically in the Construction division.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 275 (300), an 8% decrease (1% organic decrease). This corresponds to a margin of 16.7% (17.3%).

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 275 (328). Items Affecting Comparability totalled MSEK 0 (28).

EBIT decreased to MSEK 241 (292).

Basic earnings per share decreased to SEK 1.39 (1.74).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 75 (175).

Net debt/EBITDA was 1.85 (1.58).

Telephone conference/presentation

A conference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CEST on 28 April. CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Sylvain Grange will present and comment on the report. The presentation, held in English, can also be followed via webcast.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q1-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in

For more information, please contact:

Sylvain Grange, CFO, Alimak Group

sylvain.grange@alimakgroup.com

Johnny Nylund, CCO, Alimak Group, +46 76 852 5759

johnny.nylund@alimakgroup.com

About Alimak Group

Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com

This information is information that Alimak Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 08:00 CEST.