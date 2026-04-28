AddLife AB: Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2026

Continued high margins and increased acquisition activity



"AddLife is starting 2026 with continued high margins. After a strong finish to 2025, sales were somewhat subdued at the beginning of the year, but the quarter ended with good growth and the underlying trends are clearly positive. With a strong balance sheet, the pace of acquisitions has increased and two acquisitions were completed in March and April."

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO



AddLife's interim report for Q1 2026 is now available online at the company website. The interim report can be downloaded in pdf version. Visit https://reports.add.life/en/interim-report-q1-2026/start/

FIRST QUARTER

Net sales decreased by 2 percent to SEK 2,645 million (2,702). Adjusted for operations divested in December 2025, organic growth amounted to 3 percent, acquired growth amounted to 2 percent, and exchange rate effects had a negative impact of 4 percent.

EBITA decreased by 3 percent to SEK 332 million (343), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.5 percent (12.7). Exchange rate effects had a negative impact of 4 percent on EBITA.

Profit after tax increased by 7 percent to SEK 128 million (120).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.04 (0.98). For the latest 12-month period, earnings per share amounted to 4.66 (2.53).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 104 million (240).

The equity ratio was 44 percent (43).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 61 percent (62).

In March, the acquisition of BioSpectrum Ltd., United Kingdom, was completed. The acquisition is expected to contribute annual net sales of approximately SEK 75 million.

After the end of the interim period, the acquisition of CoaChrom Diagnostica GmbH, Austria, was completed. The acquisition is expected to contribute annual net sales of approximately SEK 110 million.



Stockholm, April 28, 2026

AddLife AB (publ)

Video conference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a video conference at which CEO Fredrik Dalborg and CFO Christina Rubenhag will present the interim report. The presentation will be given in English and take about 20 minutes after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be recorded and made available online.

The video conference will be at 9 a.m. CEST.

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Dalborg, CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

www.add.life

About AddLife

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 07:45 CEST.