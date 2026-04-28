Wärtsilä Oyj: Tamara de Gruyter, President, Wärtsilä Energy Storage and Executive Vice President to continue her career outside Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 28 April 2026 at 08:35 EEST

Tamara de Gruyter, President, Wärtsilä Energy Storage and Executive Vice President to continue her career outside Wärtsilä

Tamara de Gruyter, President, Wärtsilä Energy Storage and Executive Vice President, and a member of Wärtsilä's Board of Management, has decided to continue her career outside Wärtsilä and accept a new role with another company. She will continue to lead Wärtsilä's Energy Storage business until the end of August 2026, ensuring continuity for customer commitments and a smooth transition. Recruitment of the successor has been initiated.

"I want to sincerely thank Tamara for her dedication throughout her nearly three-decade career at Wärtsilä. Her values-based leadership across several businesses, from Marine, to Portfolio Business and Energy Storage, has left a lasting impact on Wärtsilä. We are deeply grateful for her contributions and wish her every success in her future endeavours," says Håkan Agnevall, President & CEO.

For inquiries, please contact:

Teija Sarajärvi

Executive Vice President, HR

Tel: +358 10 709 5010

teija.sarajarvi@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,900 professionals in 199 locations in 78 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2025, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 6.9 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com