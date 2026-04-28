Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-March 2026

Quarter Full year SEKm 1-26 4-25 1-25 2025 Net sales 5 473 5 183 5 973 22 056 EBITDA 1 177 1 100 1 348 4 733 Operating profit 827 739 988 3 270 Profit after tax 618 581 752 2 879 Earnings per share, SEK 4.0 3.8 4.8 18.5 Operating margin, % 15 14 17 15 Book value, forest assets 56 908 56 711 58 098 56 711 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 986 1 316 1 129 3 901 Net financial debt 4 186 4 979 3 560 4 979 Debt/equity ratio, % 8 9 6 9

Operating profit for January-March amounted to SEK 827 million (January-March 2025: 988), which corresponds to an operating margin of 15 per cent. Profit from Holmen's industries decreased, while profit from hydro and wind power assets increased significantly.

Compared with the fourth quarter, operating profit increased by SEK 88 million as a result of strong result for Renewable Energy, while profit from Board and Paper decreased.

Profit after tax for January-March amounted to SEK 618 million (752), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 4.0 (4.8).

The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of SEK 9.5 per share (SEK 1 458 million), which was paid in April.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05

Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.