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WKN: A2JH43 | ISIN: SE0011090018 | Ticker-Symbol: HL9C
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:46
29,120 Euro
-0,55 % -0,160
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,70028,72010:05
28,70028,72010:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-March 2026

QuarterFull year
SEKm1-264-251-252025
Net sales5 4735 1835 97322 056
EBITDA1 1771 1001 3484 733
Operating profit8277399883 270
Profit after tax6185817522 879
Earnings per share, SEK4.03.84.818.5
Operating margin, %15141715
Book value, forest assets56 90856 71158 09856 711
Cash flow before investments and change in working capital9861 3161 1293 901
Net financial debt4 1864 9793 5604 979
Debt/equity ratio, %8969
  • Operating profit for January-March amounted to SEK 827 million (January-March 2025: 988), which corresponds to an operating margin of 15 per cent. Profit from Holmen's industries decreased, while profit from hydro and wind power assets increased significantly.
  • Compared with the fourth quarter, operating profit increased by SEK 88 million as a result of strong result for Renewable Energy, while profit from Board and Paper decreased.
  • Profit after tax for January-March amounted to SEK 618 million (752), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 4.0 (4.8).
  • The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of SEK 9.5 per share (SEK 1 458 million), which was paid in April.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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