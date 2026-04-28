Synsam AB: Synsam launches exclusive partnership with world star Erling Haaland and enters the international market

Today, Synsam Group (Synsam) announces an exclusive and strategic partnership with one of the world's most prominent football stars - Erling Haaland from Norway. It includes the launch of a unique collection of eyewear, sunglasses, and sports glasses with a focus on both performance and design, signed by Erling Haaland. Through this partnership, Synsam is also taking a step into the international market.

The 25-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is a global star and has been playing for Manchester City since 2022. Known for his explosive speed and exceptional goalscoring ability, he has racked up a string of individual awards and broken numerous goal records throughout his career, including the historic Premier League record for most goals in a single season. Off the pitch, Erling Haaland is a global style icon with a fanbase of over 40 million followers - a clear testament to his impact both inside and outside of football.

- We are incredibly proud that Erling Haaland has chosen Synsam for his very first international product partnership under his own name. As a leading player in the Nordic optical market, Synsam stands for new thinking and innovation, with a strong focus on fashion, which makes it a match made in heaven. The partnership is a major investment for Synsam and an exciting step into a completely new market - international e-commerce. It is a unique opportunity for us to try new sales channels in a live setting, says Håkan Lundstedt, President and CEO of Synsam Group.

Erling Haaland's collection has been under development for a long time, and the figurehead is pleased with the result.

- Synsam has long been a personal favorite, and I have always appreciated their style and quality as a customer. With my strong interest in fashion and design, it feels very exciting to partner with Synsam and be part of creating the eyewear collection. I really look forward to sharing the frames with fans, teammates, and Synsam's customers, says Erling Haaland.

Håkan Lundstedt, President and CEO of Synsam Group and Erling Haaland.

64 frames launched on international online markets

On May 26, the collection of eyewear, sunglasses and sport glasses signed by Erling Haaland will be launched. The extensive selection consists of 64 different frames for women, men and youth. The collection will be available in Synsam's stores and online in its core markets - Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark - as well as through international e-commerce through synsam.com. Newly added e-commerce markets include Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Poland.

Exclusive gold glasses to be released ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup, a collection of 999 limited edition, gold-colored sports glasses will be released. Each pair comes in a box featuring Erling Haaland's signature. Sales will begin on 9 June at 09.00 in selected Synsam stores and via Synsam's online store across all core markets.

Jenny Fridh, Chief Communications Officer Synsam Group

+46 730277018, jenny.fridh@synsam.com

About Synsam Group Synsam Group is a leading optician group in the Nordic region, with a differentiated and affordable subscription offering. Synsam Group offers a wide range of products and services for eye health and eye fashion, catering to the customer's different lifestyles and needs. The group has approximately 5,400 employees, net sales of approximately SEK 7.1 billion (2025) and approximately 600 stores in the Nordics, operating under the brands Synsam, Synsam Outlet and Profil Optik in Denmark. Through digitalization, subscription services and other innovative concepts, Synsam Group is at the forefront of innovation in the Nordic optical retail market across multiple dimensions including customer journey, product offering and ESG. Synsam Group's share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (SYNSAM). www.synsamgroup.com