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Dienstag, 28.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
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WKN: 856532 | ISIN: JP3902400005 | Ticker-Symbol: MIE1
Stuttgart
28.04.26 | 08:31
32,115 Euro
-0,45 % -0,145
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,39033,74009:35
33,00034,00009:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION32,115-0,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.