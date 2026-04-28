

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY), a manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment, on Tuesday reported higher full-year earnings, primarily driven by improved revenue.



Profit before tax rose 20% to 526.077 billion yen from 437.265 billion yen a year ago.



Operating profit increased to 433.095 billion yen from 391.850 billion yen.



Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was 407.758 billion yen or 198.31 yen per share, compared with 324.084 billion yen or 155.70 yen per share in the previous year.



Revenue grew 7% to 5.8947 trillion yen from 5.5217 trillion yen last year.



For fiscal 2027, Mitsubishi Electric forecasts revenue of 6.200 trillion yen, up 5% year-on-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders is expected at 475 billion yen, 17% higher than the prior year.



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