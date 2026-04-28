Axyon AI Launches Second AI-Powered Index, Calculated by Morningstar Indexes

New forward-looking benchmark brings AI-driven precision to Japanese Mid and Large-Cap equities

MODENA, Italy and LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axyon AI, a leading technology provider of Agentic and Predictive AI solutions for the investment management industry, today announces the launch of the Axyon AI Top 40 Japan Large/Mid Cap Index. Building on the successful debut of its first AI-powered index on the US market last year, Axyon AI is now turning its predictive AI capabilities to one of Asia's most significant equity markets. Universe construction and calculation services are once again provided by Morningstar Indexes, the globally recognised index provider renowned for its methodological rigour, verified data, and transparent standards.

The new benchmark systematically identifies the 40 most promising stocks from a universe of 179 Japanese Large and Mid-Cap equities. By leveraging Axyon AI's proprietary models, it analyses market, fundamental, and alternative data to generate precise, forward-looking performance forecasts.

Constituents are ranked by the strength of AI-generated signals and weighted by free-float market capitalisation, with monthly rebalancing and reconstitution designed to maintain broad sector and market diversification. The index is designed to comply with the UCITS diversification requirements.

Daniele Grassi, CEO and co-founder of Axyon AI, commented:

"Having successfully launched our first AI-powered index on the US market last year, we are thrilled to extend that momentum to Japan, one of the world's most dynamic equity markets. Investors deserve benchmarks that look forward, and that is precisely what this index delivers. It reflects our proven track record and our belief that predictive AI has a fundamental role to play in the future of investment management."

Alex Bryan, Director of Product Management, Equity Indexes, Indexes and CRSP Research Data Products at Morningstar Indexes, added:

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Axyon AI as a calculation agent for its second index, focused on Japanese equities. Morningstar's role is to provide a robust and transparent framework for representing Axyon AI's proprietary bottom-up approach. By pairing high-quality data with a reliable calculation engine, we support the development of rules-based indexes that meet institutional standards."

About Axyon AI

Axyon AI is an Italian fintech company whose mission is to empower investors with scalable, research-led AI technologies that deliver timely signals and predictive insights.

Founded in 2016, the firm develops and deploys artificial intelligence across the full investment process - from agentic AI that identifies emerging investable themes across global markets, to predictive AI that forecasts relative asset performance, and explainable AI that provides complete transparency into model outputs for institutional workflows.

For more information, visit axyon.ai .

Index at a Glance

Index Name Axyon AI Top 40 Japan Large/Mid Cap Index Universe Morningstar Japan Target Market Exposure (TME) Constituents Top 40 stocks by AI signal strength Weighting Free-float market capitalisation Rebalancing Monthly Bloomberg Tickers AXY40JP (USD)

AXY40JPL (JPY) Portfolio Key 3550181 Index Page View on Morningstar Indexes

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