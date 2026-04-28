

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth accelerated in March after easing sharply in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 5.7 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in February. In January, the sales growth was 9.1 percent.



The annual sales growth in non-food products quickened to 8.1 percent from 4.3 percent, and sales of food items rebounded 1.9 percent versus a 0.3 percent decrease in February.



On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 2.4 percent in March.



Separate official data showed that Lithuania's industrial output advanced 4.6 percent annually and by 2.8 percent monthly in March. Manufacturing production grew 5.1 percent from last year, while mining and quarrying output contracted 6.5 percent.



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