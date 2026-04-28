Toast's innovative, durable hospitality-grade technology helps operators ensure seamless service and deliver dependable performance shift after shift

Toast today launched its Toast Go 3 handheld point-of-sale (POS) device in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Australia, building on Toast's years of innovation that powers billions of orders and helps restaurant and retail operators deliver consistent, high-quality guest experiences across increasingly complex operating environments.

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Purpose-built for fast-paced, high-pressure environments, Toast Go 3 combines durability, intelligent workflows, and resilient connectivity in a compact, lightweight design-enabling teams to operate seamlessly across dining rooms, outdoor service areas, large venues, and off-premise settings. Toast Go 3 delivers smarter hospitality by putting guest preferences, essential shift details such as a new special, and upsell recommendations directly into the hands of the frontline team. These integrated tools help servers anticipate guest needs and drive revenue effortlessly, aiming to ensure high-performance service remains the standard across every shift. With built-in Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity-and easy switching between them-the device is designed to keep operations running smoothly even during storms or unreliable Wi-Fi conditions.

Built for the demands of the busiest restaurants

Restaurants today operate across multiple service models and environments, requiring tools that deliver both flexibility and reliability. Toast Go 3 is designed to support these needs at scale:

Hospitality-grade durability: Toast Go 3's rugged design is specifically built to withstand the realities of daily service-drops up to 1.5 meters (5 feet), spills (IP65-rated), and heat common in restaurants and service settings-delivering dependable performance shift after shift.

Toast Go 3's rugged design is specifically built to withstand the realities of daily service-drops up to 1.5 meters (5 feet), spills (IP65-rated), and heat common in restaurants and service settings-delivering dependable performance shift after shift. Comfortable all-day use: The Toast Go 3 handheld is lightweight and compact, yet still has an expansive screen that's 165 mm (6.52 in)-unlike bulkier traditional terminals or smaller-screened mobile options.

The Toast Go 3 handheld is lightweight and compact, yet still has an expansive screen that's 165 mm (6.52 in)-unlike bulkier traditional terminals or smaller-screened mobile options. Extended battery life for continuous service: Designed for long operating hours, the device delivers more than 24 hours of battery life, for consistent, uninterrupted use throughout even the busiest shifts.

Designed for long operating hours, the device delivers more than 24 hours of battery life, for consistent, uninterrupted use throughout even the busiest shifts. Smarter hospitality: Features such as Menu Upsells provide real-time prompts to support staff in delivering consistent recommendations, while Digital Chits surface key guest details to personalize service. Shift at a Glance keeps teams aligned with real-time updates on menu availability, specials, and operational changes.

Features such as provide real-time prompts to support staff in delivering consistent recommendations, while surface key guest details to personalize service. keeps teams aligned with real-time updates on menu availability, specials, and operational changes. Resilient connectivity across environments: With seamless switching between Wi-Fi and cellular networks, staff can take orders, process payments, and print receipts reliably-helping ensure continuity of service whether during a particularly busy shift or at an offsite pop-up event.

With seamless switching between Wi-Fi and cellular networks, staff can take orders, process payments, and print receipts reliably-helping ensure continuity of service whether during a particularly busy shift or at an offsite pop-up event. Operational consistency at scale: From high-volume dining rooms to distributed or multi-location operations, Toast Go 3 helps standardize service and support staff training-enabling teams to maintain quality across every guest interaction.

"For restaurant owners, being busy is proof of progress. At Toast, our commitment to helping customers succeed in a rapidly changing world is what drives us to build technology like Toast Go 3," said Mike Miller, Chief Operating Officer of International at Toast. "As we expand our most powerful handheld globally, we're doing it with 'busy' in mind. We've built this powerful, intuitive device to ensure that whether it's a Friday night rush in London or a packed terrace in Toronto, operators have the tools to deliver seamless hospitality."

Enabling high-quality hospitality anywhere restaurants operate

By combining intelligent software with reliable, purpose-built hardware, Toast Go 3 helps restaurants adapt to evolving service models while maintaining the consistency and quality guests expect.

Ratnesh Bagdai, Co-Owner Director at Brindisa Kitchens, has seen value in the Toast Go 3's durable design and strong connectivity, which together can help eliminate the technical delays that disrupt high-volume service:

"The new Toast Go 3 handhelds have been a massive step up for us operationally. My teams at Brindisa and Bar Kroketa have been incredibly impressed with the hardware. It's held up through the odd drops, and the large screens make everything much more intuitive, which is vital at the speed we move."

"The real impact has been on our terraces, though. These handhelds allow for incredibly fast ordering right at the table. Even during our busiest shifts, the connectivity has been solid, so orders hit the kitchen instantly and payments are sorted without the team ever having to leave the guest's side. It's significantly improved our flow and efficiency."1

For Gabriel Cazan, Group Systems Manager at Caravan Restaurants, the adoption of Toast Go 3 has unlocked a superior guest experience by allowing front-of-house staff to prioritize table-side engagement over administrative tasks:

"The transition to the Toast Go 3 handheld has been a total gamechanger for our operations across Caravan. With Toast Go 3, we've seen a complete change in staff behavior. The team can now spend more time on the guest experience-getting to know them and upselling smartly-rather than wasting time running back and forth to a fixed till.

"The large screen size is intuitive and easy to use, and the 4G connectivity means that even on our terraces, orders hit the kitchen instantly without any delays. The full day of battery life is the best part though the team can move from one table to another to keep things moving quickly. The Toast Go 3 has truly streamlined our entire guest experience. Our teams are happy, and I can't wait to have them across all nine of our sites!"2

The next evolution of Toast's purpose-built hardware, Toast Go 3, has launched in both cellular and Wi-Fi-only models. Toast Go 3 is available to all new customers and as a hardware upgrade for the existing Toast community across the UK, Canada, Ireland, and Australia. To learn more, visit: https://pos.toasttab.com/uk/products/handheld-pos

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "outlook," "continues," or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Toast's business plans and strategy, and statements regarding the international launch of Toast Go 3, including its intended functionalities, the anticipated benefits of its implementation on restaurant operations, revenue growth, and guest experiences, as well as the benefits on Toast's business and operations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"' in Toast's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Toast's subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

TOST-CORP

1 Results self reported by Customer who received free hardware as part of beta program. Individual results will vary. 2 Results self reported by Customer who received free hardware as part of beta program. Individual results will vary.

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