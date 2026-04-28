Balco Group AB: Balco Group appoints Johan Fälth as new Managing Director of Balco AB

Balco Group has appointed Johan Fälth as the new Managing Director of Balco AB, a company within the Group. He will assume his position on May 1, 2026.

Johan has been with Balco AB for 16 years and has held several senior positions within the company during this time. He has been a member of Group Management since its inception and will continue in this role. Most recently, he held a position with responsibility for Operations, Sales & Marketing, as well as Balco AB's subsidiaries - areas that represent a significant share of the overall business of the Balco companies.

With a broad and in-depth understanding of the business, the organisation and the market, Johan has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to drive development and deliver solid results. The appointment is a natural step to increase clarity, strengthen execution, and ensure a structure aligned with other companies within the Group.

"Johan is a highly regarded and clear leader with strong drive and deep commitment to the business. With his experience and commercial focus, he is very well suited to lead Balco AB into its next phase," says Camilla Ekdahl, CEO of Balco Group.

Camilla Ekdahl, who in addition to her role as Group CEO has also served as Managing Director of Balco AB, will now focus fully on Balco Group.





For more information, please contact:

Camilla Ekdahl, CEO Balco Group

Email: camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Mobile: +46 706 06 30 32

Jesper Magnusson, HR Director & Head of Communications

Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se

Mobile: +46 733 456 141





About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2025 was 1,295 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.