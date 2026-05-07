Balco Group AB: Balco Group Initiates Recruitment of New CEO

Balco Group AB (publ) announces that the Board of Directors has decided to initiate the recruitment of a new Group CEO to lead the Group's continued improvement and development efforts.



Camilla Ekdahl, who has served as Group CEO since 2022, is leaving her position with immediate effect but will remain within the business for a short transition period to ensure an orderly handover. The recruitment process for a new Group CEO will begin immediately.

During the recruitment process, the Board has appointed Johan Dyberg as Acting Group CEO, effective immediately. Johan Dyberg, who was recently elected to Balco Group's Board of Directors, has extensive experience from senior positions within industrial companies, including Electrolux and Addtech.

- We would like to thank Camilla Ekdahl for her contributions and, above all, for the work she has done to stabilize Balco Group during a challenging period. The Board now believes that the company needs a new leader for the next phase of its improvement efforts, says Anders Davidsson, Chairman of the Board of Balco Group.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Davidsson, Chairman of the Board, Balco Group

Email: anders.davidsson@herenco.com

Mobile: +46 (0)70 545 70 80

This information is information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, on 7 May 2026 at 08:45 CET.



About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2025 was 1,295 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.