Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5H7 | ISIN: SE0010323998 | Ticker-Symbol: B9C
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 10:30
1,380 Euro
+4,55 % +0,060
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,44513:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 08:50 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balco Group AB: Balco Group Initiates Recruitment of New CEO

Balco Group AB (publ) announces that the Board of Directors has decided to initiate the recruitment of a new Group CEO to lead the Group's continued improvement and development efforts.

Camilla Ekdahl, who has served as Group CEO since 2022, is leaving her position with immediate effect but will remain within the business for a short transition period to ensure an orderly handover. The recruitment process for a new Group CEO will begin immediately.

During the recruitment process, the Board has appointed Johan Dyberg as Acting Group CEO, effective immediately. Johan Dyberg, who was recently elected to Balco Group's Board of Directors, has extensive experience from senior positions within industrial companies, including Electrolux and Addtech.

- We would like to thank Camilla Ekdahl for her contributions and, above all, for the work she has done to stabilize Balco Group during a challenging period. The Board now believes that the company needs a new leader for the next phase of its improvement efforts, says Anders Davidsson, Chairman of the Board of Balco Group.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Davidsson, Chairman of the Board, Balco Group
Email: anders.davidsson@herenco.com
Mobile: +46 (0)70 545 70 80

This information is information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, on 7 May 2026 at 08:45 CET.

About Balco Group
Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2025 was 1,295 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.