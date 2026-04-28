

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 214.95 against the pound and a 1-week high of 158.96 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 215.74 and 159.37, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to more than 2-week highs of 186.07 and 201.81 from Monday's closing quotes of 186.80 and 202.98, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 213.00 against the pound, 157.00 against the greenback, 183.00 against the euro and 198.00 against the franc.



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