Cox has acquired Iberdrola México for $4 billion, adding 2,600 MW of capacity and becoming Mexico's largest private power supplier with a 12 GW renewable project pipeline. Mexico Cox has completed the acquisition of Iberdrola México for $4 billion, a deal first announced in July 2025. The transaction adds 2,600 MW of operational installed capacity to the group, making Cox the largest private electricity supplier in Mexico and expanding its renewable energy portfolio to approximately 12,000 MW. It also strengthens the company's presence in Mexico, where it has operated for more than a decade. ...

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