The Company delivered 630,000 net adds, surpassing its annual subscriber growth guidance by 5%.

Total subscriber base has reached 7.9 million, making a successful start to the Company's new long-term strategic roadmap.

Multi-year plan is on track to scale the Prime subscriber base to over 13 million members by March 2030.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF) the world's leading travel subscription company, today provides an operating update regarding its Prime membership growth for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2026. [This update focuses exclusively on the Prime subscriber target; comprehensive financial results for fiscal year 2026 will be reported during the Company's standard earnings cycle at the usual time.]

The Company outperformed its annual guidance for net new Prime members, finishing its fiscal year 2026 with 630,000 net additions, representing 5% above guidance. This strong performance elevates the total subscriber base to 7.9 million members and is testament to the continued consumer demand for travel and the compelling value proposition offered by eDO's subscription model.

This growth reflects the successful execution of the first phase of the Company's new multi-year strategic roadmap. During this period, eDO is proactively enhancing core growth by scaling its presence in new international markets, and diversifying its product offering into categories such as rail, roll-out of monthly and quarterly payment options for the annual subscription, as well as the expansion of agentic artificial intelligence capabilities.

Strategic path to over 13 million members and €270 million Cash EBITDA

Following this initial investment period, eDO will deliver an accelerated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-20% for Prime membership between fiscal years 2028 (April 2027 to March 2028), 2029 (April 2028 to March 2029) and 2030 (April 2029 to March 2030), exceeding 13 million members by March 2030. During this phase, the Company anticipates record level growth, targeting 1.5 to 2 million new Prime members annually.

This sustained growth trajectory, coupled with the increasing maturity of the subscriber base, will unlock significant long-term profitability growth. Under the new strategic plan, eDO is targeting a Cash EBITDA of over €270 million by March 2030. Outperforming the initial year's guidance places the Company in an exceptionally strong position to accelerate its overall delivery timeline.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "Delivering ahead of our Prime growth guidance in the very first year of our new strategic cycle sends a clear message to the market: our momentum is accelerating. We are currently in a planned investment phase designed to build the infrastructure for massive global scale, yet we are already tracking ahead of plan. Our ability to secure these strong results despite external headwinds further validates the inherent adaptability and strength of our model. Our performance to date gives us absolute confidence to execute our vision and deliver greater, lasting value for our subscribers and shareholders."

-ENDS-

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves millions of customers every year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector, which has topped over 7.9 million members. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

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