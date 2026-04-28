Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Metals Confirms Early Jurassic Porphyry Mineralization Across Hank-Mary District, a Fertile Window Between Mitchell Cu-Au and Brucejack Au-Ag Deposits

Multiple U-Pb and Re-Os dates between 190-186 Ma establish that the Hank-Mary district formed within a minimum 4-million-year period during a key regional gold-rich mineralization window. The closest age porphyry deposit is Mitchell (KSM), the largest Cu-Au porphyry deposit in Canada and the closest age epithermal deposit is Brucejack Au-Ag.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new U-Pb zircon and Re-Os molybdenum geochronology results from the Hank-Mary district on its 933 km² HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The initial results demonstrate that magmatic-hydrothermal activity across the Hank-Mary district is part of highly fertile and gold-rich mineralizing time in the region. These dates overlap with established ages for the Mitchell porphyry deposit at the nearby KSM project, the largest undeveloped Cu-Au porphyry deposit in Canada and is close to the age of the Brucejack epithermal Au-Ag deposit (Table 1 & Figure 1 - 3).

Key Highlights:

Similar age as Mitchell Cu-Au porphyry deposit: Porphyry mineralization at Hank, Williams & Mary (~190-186 Ma) overlaps with the Mitchell deposit (~196-189 Ma).

Similar timing to Brucejack Au-Ag epithermal deposit: Epithermal gold mineralization at Hank (~188-184 Ma) ties closely with the Brucejack deposit (~184-183 Ma).

One large system: Ages from Hank, Mary, and Williams all fall within the same range, suggesting a single, large mineralizing system that defines the district.

Geological age as a fertility indicator: These ages match the Early Jurassic Texas Creek intrusive suite of rocks, known for hosting major porphyry deposits in the Golden Triangle.

Dustin Perry, CEO and President of Kingfisher, states, "These initial geochronology results validate our exploration model and confirm our belief that the Hank-Mary district represents a large, fertile porphyry system. The confirmation that mineralization across Hank, Mary, and Williams falls within the same Early Jurassic window as the Mitchell and Brucejack deposits highlights strong parallels to two of the most significant gold-rich systems in Canada."

Figure 1: Regional map of the Golden Triangle showing the location of Kingfisher's HWY 37 Project (Hank district) relative to Seabridge Gold's KSM Project (Mitchell deposit) within the Sulphurets District.1

Geochronology Results

Two complementary dating methods applied across the Hank district from three studies:

U-Pb zircon geochronology constrains the crystallization age of host intrusions, the timing of magma emplacement, and is performed on zircon mineral separates from intrusive rock samples.

Re-Os molybdenite geochronology directly dates ore-forming hydrothermal events by measuring the radioactive decay of rhenium to osmium in molybdenite (MoS2), a common porphyry mineral. Molybdenite often precipitates from later-stage hydrothermal fluids during mineralization, Re-Os ages are interpreted to reflect the youngest ages of porphyry mineralization. The results in Table 1 present new data from the British Columbia Geological Survey research by Roddy Campbell presented at Rock Talk 20262, new data from Kingfisher Metals and includes one previous result from the Williams deposit.

Table 1: Geochronology results from the Hank porphyry district, HWY 37 Project. Ma = million years ago.

Area Drillhole Method Age (Ma) Error (Ma) Source Mary Porphyry BC07-10 U-Pb zircon* 190.1 ±0.024 *Preliminary Result; Campbell, 2026 Mary Porphyry BC07-10 Re-Os Mo 186.3 ±0.76 Campbell, 2026 Hank Porphyry HW-25-011 Re-Os Mo 187.7 ±1.1 Kingfisher Metals, 2026 Hank Porphyry HW-25-006 Re-Os Mo 188.0 ±1.1 Kingfisher Metals, 2026 Williams Porphyry - - 188 - Friesen, 20203

Figure 2: Hank district map showing porphyry centres (Hank, Mary, Williams) with geochronology sample locations and dates.

Interpretation: District and timing relative to the Mitchell and Brucejack deposits

District Scale

The similar-age results across Hank, Mary, and Williams (~190-186 Ma) are consistent with a district-scale magmatic centre capable of generating multiple porphyry deposits, analogous to the multi-phase, multi-centre architecture of the world's largest porphyry districts.

Figure 3: Major magmatic and mineralization age groups in the Golden Triangle region (after Campbell, 2026, British Columbia Geological Survey). Hank-Mary and KSM data shown for comparison.

Mitchell

The Mitchell deposit (KSM project) has an interpreted span of mineralization ~192 to 190 Ma with youngest magmatism ending around 189 Ma4. Early results from the Hank district indicate porphyry mineralization is between 190 and 186 Ma, with overlap in age with the Mitchell porphyry. Mitchell is the closest in age porphyry system in the region, located approximately 75 km from Hank, and is Canada's largest undeveloped Cu-Au deposit. This time window is considered highly prospective.

Brucejack

Epithermal gold at Hank emplaced after ~188 and before 184 Ma5. This timing ties closely with the nearby Brucejack deposit, where epithermal Au - veins are formed between 184-183 Ma6. Brucejack is the only known system in the region with this timing, making it a strong analogue for Hank. However, more work is needed to better define the exact age of gold mineralization at Hank.

Background: Geological Age and Porphyry Fertility

New and recently published geochronology places the Hank district in one of the most fertile periods in BC, between Mitchell porphyry (KSM) and Brucejack epithermal Au-Ag deposits. Within these prospective time windows in the region, multiple deposits can be mineralized simultaneously across a large district that is fed by a common district-scale magmatic hydrothermal system.

Geological age is a powerful predictor of porphyry copper-gold and epithermal Au-Ag fertility. In the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, some of the most significant Cu-Au porphyry deposits and epithermal Au-Ag deposits which include the world-class KSM system and nearby Brucejack deposit are genetically linked to Early Jurassic (~196-185 Ma) Texas Creek magmatism (Figure 3).

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 136,727,344 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the interpretation that geochronology results from the Hank-Mary district indicate a district-scale magmatic-hydrothermal system with porphyry mineralization ages (~190-186 Ma) overlapping those of the Mitchell Cu-Au and Brucejack Au-Ag deposits, suggestive of a similarly fertile mineralizing environment capable of hosting multiple porphyry deposits; and statements regarding planned exploration on the HWY 37 Project. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

1 KSM (Seabridge Gold) Seabridge Gold Inc., News Release dated March 31, 2026: "Seabridge Gold Provides Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for KSM Project." Effective date of estimate: March 30, 2026. The MRE was prepared by independent qualified persons in accordance with NI 43-101.

Treaty Creek (Tudor Gold / Teuton) Tudor Gold Corp., News Release dated January 22, 2026: "Tudor Gold Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Treaty Creek Project." Effective date of estimate: November 30, 2025.

Brucejack (Newmont) Newmont Corporation, News Release dated February 2026: "Newmont Announces 2025 Year-End Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates." Note: Newmont does not separately disclose deposit-level M+I+Inferred resource tables by category in their press release - the full technical disclosure is in Newmont's Annual Information Form (AIF) and the supporting NI 43-101 Technical Report on file with SEDAR+.

Snip (Skeena Resources) Skeena Resources Ltd., News Release dated September 5, 2023: "Skeena Resources Delivers Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Snip Gold Project." Effective date of estimate: September 5, 2023.

Bronson Slope (Seabridge Gold) Seabridge Gold Inc., News Release dated June 27, 2024: "Seabridge Gold Reports Mineral Resource Estimate for Bronson Slope." Effective date on estimate: June 25,2024.

Snip North (Seabridge Gold) Seabridge Gold Inc., News Release dated April 15, 2026: "Seabridge Gold Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Snip North." Effective date of estimate: April 15, 2026.

2 Campbell, R.W., Gibson, K., Horvath, O., and van Straaten, B.I. (2026, February 17-19th). A framework for Late Triassic to Early Jurassic plutonism in the central Golden Triangle [Conference presentation]. Smithers Exploration Group 'Rock Talk' 2026 Smithers, BC, Canada.

3 Friesen, O., 2020. 2019 Drilling and Geochemical Report on the Hank/Ball Creek Property, Located in the Liard Mining division, British Columbia, Assessment Report 38858 for Ministry of Energy and Mines, BC Geological Survey.

4 Febbo, G. E., Kennedy, L. A., Nelson, J. L., Savell, M. J., Campbell, M. E., Creaser, R. A., Friedman, R. M., van Straaten, B. I., & Stein, H. J. (2019). The evolution and structural modification of the supergiant Mitchell Au-Cu porphyry, northwestern British Columbia. Economic Geology, 114(2), 303-324

5 Kaip, A. W. (1993). Geology and alteration zonation of the Hank property, northwestern British Columbia (104G/1, 2) (M.Sc. thesis, University of British Columbia). Mineral Deposit Research Unit, University of British Columbia

6 Board, M. et al. (2020), Geochronology of magmatism and epithermal gold mineralization at the Brucejack deposit, northwestern British Columbia, Economic Geology.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kingfisher-metals-confirms-early-jurassic-porphyry-mineralization-across-hank-mar-1161781