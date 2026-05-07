Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Metals Announces Fully Funded 2026 Exploration Program

HWY 37 & Forrest Kerr Projects | Golden Triangle, British Columbia

Including 15,000 m Diamond Drilling Program in the Hank-Mary District

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to outline the scope of its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the HWY-37 and Forrest Kerr projects, located in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

This exploration program is designed to advance the newly discovered Hank porphyry Cu-Au system while systematically expanding and de-risking the Company's broader regional target pipeline.

The HWY-37 and Forrest Kerr projects comprise approximately 933 km² and 202 km², respectively. Field crews are expected to mobilize in late May, with field activities commencing in mid-June and continuing through the fall season.

2026 Exploration Program Highlights

The 2026 program is structured around four exploration strategies to maximize exposure to discovery and early resource definition:

Diamond Drilling - 15,000 Metres (Three-Pronged Approach)

The 2026 drilling program will be supported by three diamond drills, targeting three spatially distinct regions at the Hank-Mary District:

Hank Porphyry Cu-Au Discovery - Expansion and Delineation

The Hank porphyry Cu-Au discovery represents a well-defined, large-scale copper-gold target supported by multiple converging lines of geological and geophysical evidence:

Discovery hole HW-25-011: 425 m at 0.15% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au and 2.2 g/t Ag (0.40% CuEq)¹ , ² is a broad and high-quality intercept affirming system scale despite intersecting flanking alteration.

Kilometre-scale geophysical anomalies: IP geophysics, magnetics, and magnetotellurics (MMT) anomalies all converging on the same broad target³.

Compelling emplacement timing: Porphyry mineralization at Hank, Williams & Mary (~190-186 Ma) overlaps in time with the nearby Mitchell deposit (~196-189 Ma)4 the largest undeveloped Cu-Au deposit in Canada.

Hank Au Targets - Bulk Tonnage & Structural High-Grade

Bulk Tonnage Au Targets

At-surface bulk-tonnage gold targets proximal to the Hank Porphyry Target offer significant opportunities for expansion with untested wide-spaced gaps (up to 500 m) between historical drill holes despite evidence of strong gold endowment in historical drilling.

Historical results include: 55.8 m of 1.38 g/t Au (DDH84-4)5 ,6 42.0 m of 2.52 g/t Au (DDH85-32) 5 ,6 63.0 m of 1.86 g/t Au (DDH85-45) 5 ,6

Several historical holes terminate in mineralization including DDH88-16 with 74 m of 0.43 g/t Au including 0.92 g/t in the last assay. 5,6

Structural High-Grade Au Targets

Updated LiDAR, geological interpretation, and 3D modelling are being used to identify higher-grade structural gold zones. Previous workers explored with a single NW-SE azimuth to drill holes, this created a strong bias on ore geometry. New interpretations indicate multiple and complex structural patterns would have been poorly tested by previous holes. Revised interpretations will test projections of identified structures and ore shoot concepts as well. Historical intercepts demonstrate the high-grade and structural-hosted potential of the system:

0.8 m of 133.3 g/t Au and 263.0 g/t Ag (HNK-17-008) 6

24.8 m of 5.6 g/t Au and 45.9 g/t Ag (HNK-17-009) 6

20.0 m of 11.63 g/t Au and 13.8 g/t Ag (HNK-18-010) 6

New Discovery Drilling - Turquoise, Rainbow, & Regional Porphyry Targets

Beyond the Hank Porphyry Target, the Company will conduct first-pass discovery drilling at the Turquoise and Rainbow targets, along with additional regional prospects. This initiative is focused on identifying large-tonnage porphyry systems across the full breadth of the Company's multi-district-scale land package - providing multiple opportunities for new discovery. Turquoise and Rainbow target areas are both characterized by extensive cover, landslide and glacial till respectively. These surface conditions provide large, underexplored regions unlocked by modern geophysical surveys.

Historical intercepts from Rainbow demonstrate the high-grade potential of the system: 91.4m of 0.76g/t Au and 1.99g/t Ag (RN11-01) 6 with limited follow-up.

New geological surface mapping at Rainbow delineates an elongate porphyry-type quartz-sericite-carbonate-pyrite alteration body 3.5 km long by 400-600 m wide to the east of historical drilling.

The Turquoise Porphyry Target is a newly identified potential system ~3.4 km from the Hank porphyry discovery.7 Multiple geophysical layers point to a porphyry signature situated below a large landslide at low elevations

Ground Geophysics - Induced Polarization (IP)

Infill and expansion of IP coverage across the Hank-Mary District using distributed array and conventional pole-dipole surveys to maximise coverage

New geophysical surveys planned at Mess Creek (HWY 37 Project) and the RDN Target (Forrest Kerr Project) to delineate additional drill-ready targets

Airborne Surveys

Magnetotelluric (MMT) & magnetic surveys over the Forrest Kerr Project (~1,350 line-km) with integrated 3D inversion to support drill targeting

LiDAR acquisition (~550 km²): expansion at HWY-37 and completion of project-wide coverage at Forrest Kerr Project

Surface & Regional Exploration

Geological mapping across HWY-37 Project prospects and Forrest Kerr Project

Soil sampling to expand geochemical coverage across the Hank-Mary District and Mess Creek area

Stream sediment sampling to follow up on anomalous results and complete regional coverage

Ongoing prospecting to support target generation and refinement across both projects

Figure 1: Plan view of HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr Project Areas.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn-in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 136,928,859 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities and programs, including the timing, scope, objectives, and anticipated results thereof; the potential for discovery and delineation of mineralized systems; interpretations of geological, geophysical, and geochemical data; the Company's ability to advance and de-risk exploration targets; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "targets," "will," "may," "could," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks related to exploration and development activities; the interpretation of exploration results; commodity price fluctuations; financing risks; permitting and regulatory approvals; environmental and First Nations consultation risks; operational and logistical challenges; availability of equipment and personnel; changes in laws and regulations; market conditions; and general economic, market, or business conditions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 See news release dated January 22, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

2 Assumptions used in USD for the metal equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb copper, $3,000/oz gold, and $30/oz silver. No current or historical metallurgical work has been completed therefore recoveries are assumed to be 80% for copper, 80% for gold and 80% for silver. The following equation was used to calculate the copper equivalence: CuEq = copper (%) + (gold (g/t) x 1.0938) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0109) Differences may occur due to rounding.

3 See news release dated April 2, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

4 See news release dated April 28, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

5 Only assayed for Au, Ag, and As.

6 The Company has obtained original assay certificates for these results; however, a qualified person has not performed sufficient work to verify the results, and they should not be relied upon.

7 See news release dated April 16, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kingfisher-metals-announces-fully-funded-2026-exploration-program-1164689