Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Miller as Strategic Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Miller will focus on advancing Myriad's flagship Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming by leveraging the growing suite of federal and state policy tools designed to accelerate U.S. domestic uranium supply.

Thomas Lamb, CEO, commented: "Eric Miller brings an extensive record at the intersection of U.S. government policy and critical minerals development. He has worked directly on high-profile critical minerals initiatives with the U.S. federal government and on behalf of resource companies navigating the U.S. regulatory support, funding program, and interagency coordination landscape. His network spans the agencies and congressional offices responsible for implementing DPA Title III authorities, DOE programs, and permitting reform, positioning him to build the relationships essential to advancing Copper Mountain."

U.S. Critical Minerals Policy and the Defense Production Act

The United States is confronting a structural uranium supply crisis. Despite operating the world's largest fleet of nuclear reactors, the U.S. currently imports a high ratio of its uranium requirements from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan - a concentration of supply identified at the highest levels of government as a national security vulnerability.

Uranium has been formally designated a "Critical Mineral" by the U.S. federal government, and the current Administration has invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) - specifically Title III, which authorizes direct financial assistance including grants, loans, and purchase commitments to domestic producers of materials essential to national defense - to stimulate domestic uranium production. This designation and the associated DPA authorities also open the door to expedited permitting, priority federal procurement consideration, and eligibility for Department of Energy funding programs.

Copper Mountain, located in Wyoming - the largest uranium-producing state in the U.S. - is well-positioned to benefit directly from these policy mechanisms as they are operationalized.

About Eric Miller

Eric Miller has extensive experience assisting critical minerals companies advance their interests in Washington, D.C., key U.S. states, and internationally. He is founder and president of Rideau Potomac Strategy Group and a Senior Advisor (Trade and Geopolitics) at the Boston Consulting Group. His extensive background can be viewed at his LinkedIn profile, here.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. holds a 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, with a definitive agreement in place to acquire the remaining 25% interest from Rush Rare Metals Corp. Copper Mountain hosts multiple historic uranium deposits and past-producing mines, including the Arrowhead Mine (approximately 500,000 lbs U3O₈ produced). The district saw extensive exploration and development by Union Pacific in the late 1970s, including approximately 2,000 boreholes and advanced mine planning prior to uranium market downturn conditions in 1980. Union Pacific is estimated to have invested approximately C$117 million (2024 dollars) in exploration and development at Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, USA, but has entered into an agreement to sell the project to Subatomic, a new venture backed by leading U.S. technologists. Myriad will retain a 10% free carried interest and enter into a strategic alliance with Subatomic.

A news release detailing a comprehensive assessment of Copper Mountain's uranium endowment by Bendix Engineering for the US Department of Energy published in 1982 can be viewed here.

A link to a press release regarding Myriad's recently-published NI 43-101 report on Copper Mountain and a link to the report itself are here.

For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294527

Source: Myriad Uranium Corp.