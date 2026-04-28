Atlas Copco AB: President and CEO comments on Q1 report

Nacka, Sweden, April 28, 2026: Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group, comments on the report for the first quarter 2026 that was released today.

"This has been a solid quarter with high activity levels among our customers across the Group", said Vagner Rego. "The overall demand for Atlas Copco Group's equipment and services improved compared to the previous year primarily driven by higher demand for vacuum equipment. Both orders received as well as our revenues increased organically."

The order intake in the first quarter reached MSEK 45 395 (46 604), an organic increase of 5%. Revenues increased 3% organically to MSEK 40 540 (42 730). Operating profit was MSEK 8 261 (8 605), corresponding to a margin of 20.4% (20.1). Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, reached MSEK 8 329 (8 869), corresponding to a margin of 20.5% (20.8). Return on capital employed was 23% (27).

"The geopolitical environment continues to be concerning and still injects a level of hesitancy among customers. The current situation in the Middle East has had limited direct financial effect on the Group. However, given the uncertainties it is very difficult to predict potential indirect effects."

Near-term Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

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