Atlas Copco AB: First-quarter report 2026

Organic order and revenue growth driven by vacuum equipment

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

First quarter

Orders received reached MSEK 45 395 (46 604), organic increase of 5%

Revenues decreased 5% to MSEK 40 540 (42 730), organic increase of 3%

Operating profit reached MSEK 8 261 (8 605), corresponding to a margin of 20.4% (20.1) Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 8 329 (8 869),

corresponding to a margin of 20.5% (20.8)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 8 114 (8 470)

Operating cash flow reached MSEK 4 355 (6 575)

Return on capital employed was 23% (27)

Near-term outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity to remain at the current level.



Previous near-term outlook (published January 27, 2026):

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found on our Reports and presentations page.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CEST on April 28, 2026.

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