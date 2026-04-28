Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports that the Company has commenced its fully-funded 2026 exploration program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The program will include drilling aimed at expanding the recently completed initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), and field investigations to advance multiple exploration targets with the potential for new discoveries.

The 2026 field program will involve core drilling, 3D induced polarization (IP) and audio- magnetotelluric (AMT) geophysical surveying, geological mapping and prospecting. Core drilling will commence at the Ketchan deposit, which has not previously been drilled by Kodiak. The 2026 drill program is anticipated to total 6,500 metres, with scope for expansion as the program progresses. Further exploration activities will focus on target evaluation and prioritisation in support of drill planning, on both the known deposits and prospective exploration targets of interest. Examples of priority areas, based on the current data available, are included below.

2026 Exploration Program Highlights (see news release April 9, 2026)

Kodiak has identified opportunities to expand all seven deposits in the MRE, including potential extensions beyond the current mineralized zones and gaps within the MRE models .

It is expected that most of the seven deposits will be drilled in 2026 , with drill metre allocation guided and refined based on ongoing results. The growth potential of the Ketchan (Figures 1, 2 & 3), Adit (Figures 1 & 4) and Dillard (Figures 1 & 5) deposits is provided below.

Kodiak has also identified 16 new exploration targets at MPD, including historical showings on recently acquired claims, prospects from 2025 regional exploration program and Areas of Interest generated by VRIFY Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted targeting.

To date, the total number of prospective targets identified for follow-up is now 36, highlighting the continued exploration upside and discovery potential on the MPD Project.

Kodiak plans to advance or drill several of these compelling targets in 2026, including the Dillard East, Star and Tau targets presented in this news release (Figures 1, 6 & 7).

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak, said, "We are pleased to commence our 2026 exploration program at MPD, building on the success of last year's maiden resource. Our focus is to expand known deposits and advance a strong pipeline of high-quality targets that offer meaningful discovery potential. With a clear path to resource growth and new discoveries, we believe this program will be a key driver in unlocking further value at MPD."

Figure 1: 2026 Target Location Map - MPD Project, Southern BC

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Ketchan Deposit - Expansion Potential

The Ketchan deposit consists of two lobes that are defined over a total length of approximately 1.4 kilometres . The deposit was developed entirely using historic drilling by previous operators and will be drilled for the first time by Kodiak in 2026.

Mineralization was noted in holes well beyond the extent of the MRE , however not all holes could be included due to insufficient drill hole density .

In addition, Kodiak's 2025 regional exploration confirmed a well-defined copper-in-soil anomaly along more than two kilometres of strike length, significantly beyond the current limits of the MRE (see news release February 24, 2026).

A priority area for potential expansion is to the southeast of the MRE where historic drilling at surface intersected substantial mineralization approximately 400 metres from the current deposit (Figure 2 & 3).

The gap between the north and south lobes also has limited drilling and is highlighted by anomalous rock and copper-in-soil results .

Data from numerous rock samples, soil samples, 3D - Induced Polarization surveys, geology and drilling suggest the deposit can also be expanded in multiple other areas.

Figure 2: Ketchan Deposit Long-Section

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Figure 3: Ketchan Deposit - Target Areas for Resource Expansion

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Adit Deposit - Expansion Potential

Multiple data sets (drilling, soil, geophysics) suggest there is potential to extend the Adit deposit to the north and west.

200 metres north of the MRE, two holes drilled by Kodiak intersected mineralization in an area with very limited drill testing (see news release November 19, 2024).

One of the Kodiak holes was drilled towards a VRIFY AI Area of Interest (AOI) to the west of the Adit deposit. The AOI is also associated with a moderate copper-in-soil anomaly . The drill hole intersected four metres of 0.64% Cu and 0.14g/t Au at the end of the hole before the hole was lost .

A coincident copper-in-soil anomaly and 3D - Induced Polarization chargeability anomaly located to the northeast of the Adit deposit is also a priority area for follow-up. The anomaly extends 400 metres to the north of the deposit, and results from a 2024 drill hole confirm mineralization is present in the area.

Figure 4: Adit Deposit Target Areas for Resource Expansion

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Dillard Deposit - Expansion Potential

The Dillard area is associated with a large mineralization envelope that has been drilled over an area of 1 km 2 , extending well beyond the currently defined deposit (Figure 4).

Drill hole density is low and there are numerous areas where soil, rock and geophysical data suggest the deposit could be extended .

Areas to the west and east of Dillard are the most prospective, however gaps internal to the deposit also have potential.

Of particular interest is the west side of the deposit where rock samples have returned assay values ranging from 0.4% Cu to 0.8% Cu. These samples are also associated with copper-in-soil and chargeability anomalies, both of which are located well outside the current edge of the deposit.

Figure 5: Dillard Deposit Target Areas for Resource Expansion

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Dillard East and Star Exploration Targets

Kodiak has identified several large 3D - Induced Polarization ( 3D-IP) chargeability features at both the Dillard East and Star target areas (Figure 6).

A two-kilometre-long northeast trending chargeability high transects the large circular copper-in soil signatures that characterise both the Dillard East and Star targets (Figure 6)

In addition to the soil and 3D-IP anomalies, the targets are associated with at least 20 prospecting samples taken by Kodiak assaying >0.3% copper and/or >0.5 g/t gold .

Similarly, a second, one-kilometre-long 3D-IP response can be seen on the southeast flank of the large circular copper-in-soil geochemical signature at Dillard East.

The Dillard East and Star targets have not yet been drilled by Kodiak.

Figure 6: Dillard East & Star Drill Targets

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Tau Drill Target

The Tau target, which is located along trend of the South deposit , is associated with a copper-in-soil anomaly in an area where outcrop is limited (Figure 7).

A prominent VRIFY AI Area of Interest is also coincident with the Tau soil anomaly.

The target has never been drill tested. Further geophysics is planned in anticipation of drilling in 2026.

Figure 7: Tau Drill Target

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Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information in this news release. The company has not independently validated the historical results referenced herein, therefore the reader is cautioned about the accuracy of the data.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on advancing its copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA, which host known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, an established mining region with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential for future economic development. The initial Mineral Resource Estimate published in 2025 outlines seven substantial deposits and underscores the scale and potential of the project. All known deposits remain open to expansion, and numerous targets across the property have yet to be tested. Kodiak continues to systematically explore MPD's district-scale potential with the goal of delivering new discoveries and building further critical mass toward being the region's next mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294508

Source: Kodiak Copper Corp.