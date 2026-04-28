

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.541 billion, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $1.311 billion, or $2.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.672 billion or $3.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $49.944 billion from $46.620 billion last year.



Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.541 Bln. vs. $1.311 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.11 vs. $2.63 last year. -Revenue: $49.944 Bln vs. $46.620 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 187.5 B To $ 191.5 B



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