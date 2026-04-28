

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $864 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $1.187 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, United Parcel Service Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $906 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $21.202 billion from $21.546 billion last year.



United Parcel Service Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $864 Mln. vs. $1.187 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $21.202 Bln vs. $21.546 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 89.7 B



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