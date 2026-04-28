

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate rose to a one-year high in the first quarter, data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate climbed to 10.83 percent from 9.93 percent in the fourth quarter. This was the highest rate since the first quarter of 2025.



Unemployment increased by 231,500 to 2.71 million in the first quarter, data showed. The number of employed persons decreased 170,300 from the previous quarter to 22.29 million. Compared to last year, employment rose by 527,600.



Employment in the private sector was down by 191,400 to 18.63 million. Meanwhile, public sector employment increased 21,100 to 3.66 million.



Unemployment increased by 162,100 in the service sector and by 13,000 in industry. It increased by 9,500 in the farm sector. On the other hand, unemployment declined by 11,700 in construction.



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