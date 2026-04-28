Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO") is providing a corporate update following the close of its most recent fiscal quarter.

Based on the Company's internal review to date, management believes the quarter just completed was the strongest in the Company's history from the standpoint of commercial activity, operational progress and readiness to support anticipated growth. During the quarter, the Company made progress across a number of fronts which management views as important to the next stage of the business, including customer and partner development, production readiness and the operating capability required to support a larger number of installed systems. The Company also continued to advance commercial discussions in multiple markets and to build the internal capacity needed to deliver, monitor and support those opportunities as they move forward.

INEO also reports that its new expanded production facility is now fully outfitted and operational. The facility has been established to support increased production throughput, improved assembly flow, enhanced testing and staging and greater readiness to fulfill current orders and anticipated demand. The Company has also continued to align procurement and key supply chain relationships to support expected production requirements. Management believes these steps strengthen the Company's operating efficiency as it executes on current commitments and additional opportunities as they progress.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has confirmed orders for more than 425 systems pending production or delivery. Management believes this order backlog, together with the Company's new production facility, places INEO in a stronger position to execute on current commitments and support additional opportunities as they progress.

"Over the last several quarters, we have been focused on building the operational base required to support a larger business," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "During the quarter just completed, we made progress across production, customer activity and commercial development. With the production facility now fully operational and a growing order position, we believe the Company is better positioned to execute on the opportunities in front of it."

INEO's core business is focused on modernizing store entrance infrastructure through a combination of theft protection, digital display and platform functionality. The Company believes retailers are increasingly looking for solutions which can improve the utility of existing store infrastructure while limiting additional operational burden.

The Company expects to provide further updates in the coming weeks as additional commercial and operational milestones are reached. Certain initiatives and opportunities remain subject to customer approvals, partner approvals, definitive documentation, deployment scheduling and other customary conditions and there can be no assurance as to timing or outcome.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294536

Source: INEO Tech Corp.