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WKN: A2PY2Y | ISIN: CA45674Q1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OQ1
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:00
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INEO TECH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEO TECH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 13:02 Uhr
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INEO Tech Corp: INEO Announces Q3 2026 Financial Results Release Date and Investor Webinar

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a retail technology company modernizing store entrance infrastructure through connected loss prevention, digital media and operational intelligence solutions, today announced it will release its financial results for the Company's fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The Company will also host an investor webinar, "INEO Investor Update: Q3 Results and Strategic Outlook," on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

During the webinar, INEO management will review the Company's Q3 financial results, provide an update on recent operational progress and discuss the Company's strategic priorities as it continues to scale its connected loss prevention, digital media and retail technology platform.

Webinar Details

Title: INEO Investor Update: Q3 Results and Strategic Outlook
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Registration: https://bit.ly/INEO-Q3-Webinar

Investors and interested stakeholders are encouraged to register in advance using the link above.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"
Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental retail media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Kyle Hall
CEO, INEO Tech Corp.
604-244-1895
investor@ineosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-announces-q3-2026-financial-results-release-date-and-investor-webinar-1169008

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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