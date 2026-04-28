Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its Fiscal First Quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day, at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Participant Details

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT International Toll: 1-289-514-5100 North American Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738 To attend the webcast, register here or visit well.company/events for details.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates more than 250 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 4 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF." To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294520

Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.