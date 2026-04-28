Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Benson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Benson is an internationally recognized lithium geologist who has served as a Geological Advisor to Lithium Africa since 2023, contributing to project identification, acquisition, and exploration strategy across the Company's portfolio. He currently serves as Vice President, Global Exploration at Lithium Argentina AG, where he leads exploration across major lithium assets in Argentina, including the producing Cauchari-Olaroz project and the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes development project, both joint ventures with Ganfeng Lithium.

Carl Esprey, Executive Chair of Lithium Africa, commented: "Dr. Benson is a strong addition to our Board and brings a rare combination of technical credibility, strategic judgment and direct experience advancing world-class lithium assets. He has also worked alongside Ganfeng across multiple joint ventures at both the technical and commercial levels, which makes him particularly well positioned to help guide Lithium Africa as we continue to advance our exploration portfolio across Africa."

Dr. Thomas Benson commented: "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue helping the Lithium Africa team evaluate, acquire, and explore for lithium across the continent. Africa is one of the most exciting frontiers in lithium exploration today, and I am pleased to join the Board at this stage of the Company's growth."

About Dr. Thomas Benson

Dr. Benson currently serves as Vice President of Global Exploration at Lithium Argentina AG, having previously held the same role at Lithium Americas Corp. In those roles, he advanced the Thacker Pass Project in Nevada - now the largest known lithium reserve and resource in the world1 - along with the Cauchari-Olaroz and Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes brine systems in Argentina, both of which rank among the largest lithium resources globally and are now in production and development, respectively2. He has developed extensive technical and commercial experience in large-scale lithium project development, major institutional due diligence processes, and joint venture work with Ganfeng Lithium. Dr. Benson has also served as Geological Advisor to Lithium Africa since 2023, helping to shape the Company's exploration and acquisition strategy and project evaluation methodologies.

Dr. Benson holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University focused on volcanology and lithium systems, and a Bachelor's degree in geology from Harvard University. He has held research affiliations with MIT, Columbia University, and the Iceland Geological Survey as a Fulbright Scholar, has published in Nature and Science, and in 2025 served as Editor for two special issues of Economic Geology focused on lithium deposits.

Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc.

Further to the Company's news release dated March 24, 2026 and at the TSXV's request, the Company wishes to clarify that Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss") and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither Euroswiss nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa has established a 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to advance lithium exploration across Africa. Through this partnership, the Company holds an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets across South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach

Chief Executive Officer

Footnotes

1 Based on Lithium Americas Corp.'s news release dated January 7, 2025, titled "Lithium Americas Increases Mineral Resource and Reserve for Thacker Pass," and the independent NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Thacker Pass Project Humboldt County, Nevada, USA," effective December 31, 2024.

2 Based on Lithium Argentina AG's news release dated March 11, 2026, titled "Lithium Argentina Expands Cauchari-Olaroz Resource Estimate; Supports Stage 2 Development Plan," and Lithium Argentina AG's news release dated November 10, 2025, titled "Lithium Argentina and Ganfeng Announce PPG Scoping Study Results and Stage 1 Environmental Approval."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Dr. Benson's appointment to the Board and the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Lithium Africa undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294471

Source: Lithium Africa Corp.