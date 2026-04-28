

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted EPS attributable to Kimberly-Clark to be flat on a constant-currency basis and adjusted EPS from continuing operations to grow double-digit on a constant-currency basis.



Organic sales growth is expected to grow in line to ahead of the weighted average growth in the categories and countries it competes, which for the latest year grew at approximately two-and-a-half percent.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading on Nasdaq, KMB is trading at $98.14, down $0.11 or 0.11 percent.



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