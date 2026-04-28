

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in four months in March, the statistical office INE said Tuesday.



Retail sales grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 2.3 percent rise in February. This was the fastest growth since November.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.7 percent from 2.0 percent in the prior month.



Compared to last month, retail sales moved up by adjusted 1.2 percent after remaining flat in the prior month.



Data showed that food sales gained 1.0 percent and non-food sales increased 1.8 percent in March.



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