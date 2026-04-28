Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX Best Market and have commenced trading under the symbol "VLMGF".

The Company has upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market to OTCQX, the highest level market of OTC Markets Group. OTCQX-traded companies are required to meet enhanced financial standards, maintain current disclosure, and adhere to established corporate governance practices.

Viscount Mining Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VLMGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Management Commentary

Jim MacKenzie, President and CEO of Viscount, commented:

"The upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market reflects the Company's continued focus on strengthening its capital markets presence and improving accessibility for U.S. investors. We believe this transition supports broader investor awareness and aligns with our objective of advancing our asset portfolio in a disciplined and transparent manner."

Strategic Significance

The OTCQX Market provides increased visibility to U.S. investors and improved trading efficiency. Companies traded on OTCQX must satisfy higher qualification standards than those on OTCQB, including ongoing disclosure requirements.

The Company expects that trading on OTCQX will enhance investor accessibility and support continued engagement with a broader shareholder base.

Continued Focus on Asset Advancement

Viscount continues to advance its portfolio of exploration assets, including the Silver Cliff project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek project in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff project is located in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims within a large volcanic caldera system known for its silver, gold, and base-metal mineralization. Within the project, the Kate Deposit represents a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource that forms the foundation of the Company's understanding of the district. In parallel, the Passiflora Porphyry Target has demonstrated extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Notably, drill hole PF-23-03A intersected 843.9 metres of continuous gold-copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization at Passiflora remains open in multiple directions.

In Nevada, the Cherry Creek project consists of 219 unpatented and 9 patented claims within a historic mining district that has produced from more than 20 past-producing mines. The district is characterized by multiple styles of mineralization, including silver-gold vein systems, carbonate replacement deposits, jasperoids, and porphyry-related systems. The project is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within a district-scale geological setting.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg CPG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous Gold-Copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 19 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294482

Source: Viscount Mining Corp.