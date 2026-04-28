Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.: Provident Financial Holdings Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Results

Net Income of $1.35 million in the March 2026 Quarter, Down 6% from the Sequential Quarter and Down 27% from the Comparable Quarter Last Year

Net Interest Margin of 3.13% in the March 2026 Quarter, Up 10 Basis Points from the Sequential Quarter and Up 11 Basis Points from the Comparable Quarter Last Year

Loans Held for Investment of $1.03 Billion at March 31, 2026, Down 2% from $1.05 Billion at June 30, 2025

Total Deposits of $892.9 Million at March 31, 2026, up from $888.8 million at June 30, 2025

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets Ratio of 0.08% at March 31, 2026, Down from 0.11% at June 30, 2025

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company"), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("Bank"), today announced earnings for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

The Company reported net income of $1.35 million, or $0.21 per diluted share (on 6.45 million average diluted shares outstanding), for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, down six percent from $1.44 million, or $0.22 per diluted share (based on 6.53 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and down 27 percent from net income of $1.86 million, or $0.28 per diluted share (based on 6.73 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The decrease from the sequential quarter primarily reflected a $326,000 provision for credit losses, in contrast to a $158,000 recovery of credit losses, and a $204,000 decrease in non-interest income (mainly due to lower unrealized gains on other equity investments and loan prepayment fees), partially offset by a $310,000 decrease in non-interest expense (mainly due to a non-recurring $214,000 pre-litigation voluntary mediation settlement expense related to an employment matter, recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2026) and a $239,000 increase in net interest income (mainly due to a $274,000 special cash dividend received from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") - San Francisco). The decrease from the comparable quarter last year was due primarily to a $326,000 provision for credit losses in contrast to a $391,000 recovery of credit losses and a $194,000 decrease in non-interest income, partly offset by a $217,000 decrease in non-interest expense.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2026, net income decreased $158,000, or three percent, to $4.47 million from $4.63 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 was unchanged at $0.68 per share from the comparable nine-month period last year. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $287,000 increase in the provision for income taxes (of which $251,000 was attributable to the write-off of deferred tax assets related to the expiration of non-qualified stock options) and a $208,000 decrease in non-interest income (primarily due to a decrease in the unrealized gain on other equity investments).

"During the third quarter, our net interest margin continued to expand, credit quality remained excellent, and operating expenses were well managed. Our Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to five percent of the Company's outstanding shares, underscoring our strong capital position and confidence in our long-term outlook. We continued to execute with discipline, maintaining strong underwriting standards and prudent pricing, and we remain well positioned to deliver continued value to our shareholders," said Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We also mourn the passing of Bill Thomas, a valued member of our Board of Directors since 1997. We are grateful for Bill's many years of service, his unwavering commitment to Provident, his selfless leadership, and the wisdom he shared so generously," concluded Ternes.

Return on average assets was 0.45 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 0.47 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and 0.59 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Return on average stockholders' equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 4.21 percent, compared to 4.44 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and 5.71 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, net interest income decreased $49,000 or one percent to $9.16 million from $9.21 million for the same quarter last year. The slight decrease reflected the impact of a $47.5 million, or four percent, decline in average interest-earning assets to $1.17 billion, which was largely offset by an 11 basis point expansion in the net interest margin to 3.13 percent from 3.02 percent. The margin improvement was driven by a decline in average funding costs, which fell 11 basis points to 1.80 percent from 1.91 percent, due primarily to a lower cost of borrowings, while the average yield on interest-earning assets was unchanged at 4.73 percent in both periods.

Interest income on loans receivable decreased $663,000, or five percent, to $12.71 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from $13.37 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to both a lower average loan yield and a lower average loan balance. The average yield on loans receivable decreased 15 basis points to 4.91 percent from 5.06 percent in the same quarter last year, reflecting an increase in net deferred loan cost amortization to $656,000 from $239,000 in the same quarter last year, partly offset by the effect of adjustable rate loan repricing. For the last 12-month period, approximately $465.8 million of adjustable-rate loans repriced to a weighted average rate of 7.10 percent, up 17 basis points from 6.93 percent prior to repricing. Despite the lower average yield during the period, the weighted-average rate on the loan portfolio increased five basis points to 5.20 percent at March 31, 2026 from 5.15 percent a year ago, reflecting the benefit of adjustable-rate loans repricing higher during the last 12-month period. The average balance of loans receivable decreased $21.9 million, or two percent, to $1.03 billion, as loan principal payments received of $52.1 million, up 127 percent from $23.0 million in the same quarter last year, exceeded loans originated for investment of $44.2 million, which were up 58 percent from $27.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from investment securities decreased $64,000, or 14 percent, to $395,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from $459,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2025. This decrease was attributable to a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average yield. The average balance of investment securities decreased $20.0 million, or 17 percent, to $98.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting the continued runoff of the held-to-maturity portfolio. The average yield on investment securities increased six basis points to 1.61 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from 1.55 percent for the same quarter last year, resulting from a lower premium amortization ($57,000 vs. $86,000).

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Bank received $488,000 in cash dividends from the FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments, up 129 percent from $213,000 in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to a $274,000 special cash dividend received from the FHLB - San Francisco, which is not expected to recur. Excluding the special dividend, recurring dividend income was essentially flat with the same quarter last year, reflecting a stable underlying dividend rate on a largely unchanged average balance of approximately $10.2 million.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the FRB of San Francisco, was $272,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, down $117,000 or 30 percent from $389,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was due to both a lower average yield and a lower average balance. The average yield decreased 76 basis points to 3.66 percent from 4.42 percent in the same quarter last year, due to a lower average interest rate on FRB reserve balances following decreases in the targeted federal funds rate since the same quarter last year. The average balance decreased $5.4 million, or 16 percent, to $29.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from $35.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest expense on deposits for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $2.88 million, an increase of $136,000 or five percent from $2.75 million for the same period last year, reflecting higher rates paid on average deposits of $881.5 million compared to $885.0 million in the same quarter last year. The average cost of deposits increased seven basis points to 1.33 percent from 1.26 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a greater proportion of time deposits, including brokered certificates of deposit.

Since June 30, 2025, transaction account balances, or "core deposits," decreased $7.2 million, or one percent, to $569.3 million at March 31, 2026, while time deposits increased $11.3 million, or four percent, to $323.6 million at March 31, 2026, reflecting continued customer preference for higher-yielding deposit products. Brokered certificates of deposit totaled $134.4 million at March 31, 2026, up $3.4 million, or three percent, from $131.0 million at June 30, 2025, while the weighted average cost of brokered certificates of deposit declined 31 basis points to 3.93 percent from 4.24 percent at June 30, 2025, reflecting the lower interest rate environment.

Interest expense on borrowings, primarily comprised of FHLB advances, decreased $656,000, or 27 percent, to $1.82 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from $2.47 million for the same period last year. This decrease was due to a $42.8 million, or 19 percent, decrease in average borrowings to $179.0 million from $221.8 million, as well as a 41 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings to 4.11 percent from 4.52 percent, reflecting the lower interest rate environment.

At March 31, 2026, the Bank had approximately $232.0 million of remaining borrowing capacity with the FHLB, an additional $192.3 million available through a borrowing facility with the FRB of San Francisco, and an unused unsecured federal funds borrowing facility of $50.0 million with its correspondent bank. Total available borrowing capacity across all sources was approximately $474.3 million at March 31, 2026.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $326,000, which included a $26,000 provision related to unfunded loan commitment reserves. This compares with a $391,000 recovery of credit losses in the same quarter last year and a $158,000 recovery of credit losses in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (the sequential quarter). The provision for credit losses was primarily due to an increase in the expected life of the loan portfolio attributable to an increase in mortgage interest rates during the quarter.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-accrual loans secured by properties located in California, decreased $436,000, or 31 percent, to $978,000, representing 0.08 percent of total assets at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.11 percent, of total assets at June 30, 2025. At March 31, 2026, non-performing loans were comprised of four single-family loans and one multi-family loan, compared to seven single-family loans and one multi-family loan at June 30, 2025. At both dates, the Bank had no real estate owned and no loans 90 days or more past due that were still accruing interest. Additionally, no loan charge-offs occurred during the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Classified assets were $2.6 million at March 31, 2026, consisting of $611,000 of loans in the special mention category and $2.0 million of loans in the substandard category. This compares to $5.0 million at June 30, 2025, consisting of $1.1 million of loans in the special mention category and $3.9 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment was $5.9 million, or 0.58 percent of gross loans held for investment, at March 31, 2026, down from $6.4 million, or 0.62 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due primarily to a shorter estimated average life of the loan portfolio attributable to a decline in mortgage interest rates from June 30, 2025. Management believes, based on currently available information, the allowance for credit losses is sufficient to absorb expected losses inherent in loans held for investment at March 31, 2026.

Non-interest income decreased $194,000, or 21 percent, to $713,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from $907,000 in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in other non-interest income, attributable primarily to a lower unrealized gain on other equity investments. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $204,000, or 22 percent, primarily due to a decrease in other non-interest income, the result of a lower unrealized gain on other equity investments and a decrease in loan servicing and other fees, attributable primarily to lower loan prepayment fees.

Non-interest expense decreased $217,000, or three percent, to $7.64 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from $7.86 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a $184,000, or 18 percent, decrease in other non-interest expenses, primarily reflecting a $239,000 non-recurring litigation settlement expense recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expense decreased $310,000, or four percent, from the second quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily due to the absence of the $214,000 non-recurring pre-litigation voluntary mediation settlement expense recorded in the prior quarter.

The Company's efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 77.35 percent, virtually unchanged from 77.64 percent in the same quarter last year. The ratio improved from 80.77 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (the sequential quarter), primarily due to the absence of the non-recurring mediation settlement expense recorded in the prior quarter and higher net interest income in the current quarter.

The Company's provision for income taxes was $557,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, down 30 percent from $797,000 in the same quarter last year and down nine percent from $614,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (the sequential quarter). The decrease compared to the same quarter last year was due to both lower pre-tax income and a slight reduction in the effective tax rate to 29.1 percent from 30.0 percent. The decrease compared to the sequential quarter similarly reflected lower pre-tax income, with the effective tax rate declining to 29.1 percent from 30.0 percent in the prior quarter.

The Company repurchased 91,532 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $16.18 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. As of March 31, 2026, a total of 264,579 shares remain available for future purchase under the Company's current repurchase program.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 6, 2026 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the "Investor Relations" section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those express or implied by these forward-looking statements and from historical performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: adverse economic conditions in the Company's local market areas or other markets in which it has lending relationships; changes in employment levels, labor shortages, persistent inflation, recessionary pressures, or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"), which could adversely affect the Company's revenues and expenses, the value of its assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and related monetary and fiscal policy responses, and their effect on consumer and business behavior; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; credit risks associated with lending activities, including loan delinquencies, charge-offs, changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL"), and the provision for credit losses; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on the Company's market position and loan and deposit products; the quality and composition of the Company's securities portfolio and the impact of adverse changes in the securities markets; fluctuations in deposits; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company's ability to sell loans in the secondary market; liquidity risks, including the Company's ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the Company's ability to successfully implement key growth initiatives and strategic priorities; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry on investor and depositor sentiment; results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that a regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against the Company or its bank subsidiary that could require the Company to increase its ACL, write down assets, alter its regulatory capital position, affect its ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, or impose additional requirements or restrictions, any of which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; the Company's ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements related to artificial intelligence, digital banking platforms, and cybersecurity; legislative or regulatory changes, including but not limited to changes in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; the use of estimates in determining the fair value of assets, which may prove inaccurate; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or cyberattacks; geopolitical developments and international conflicts, including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs or trade restrictions, which could disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices, or economic activity; staffing fluctuations in response to changes in product demand or corporate implementation strategies; the Company's ability to pay dividends on its common stock; environmental, social and governance matters; effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest, and other external events; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the Company's website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

Contacts: Donavon P. Ternes Peter C. Fan President and Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (951) 686-6060 (951) 686-6060

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited -In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 57,126 - 54,370 - 49,407 - 53,090 - 50,915 Investment securities - held to maturity, at cost with no

allowance for credit losses 93,997 98,899 103,877 109,399 113,617 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 1,346 1,404 1,544 1,607 1,681 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of

$5,934, $5,634, $5,780, $6,424 and $6,577, respectively;

includes $997, $1,006, $1,010, $1,018 and $1,032 of loans

held at fair value, respectively 1,029,644 1,037,655 1,041,776 1,045,745 1,058,980 Accrued interest receivable 4,196 4,106 4,180 4,215 4,263 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments,

includes $622, $721, $702, $730 and $721 of other equity

investments at fair value, respectively 10,190 10,289 10,270 10,298 10,289 Premises and equipment, net 9,551 9,836 8,992 9,324 9,388 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,574 11,333 10,761 11,935 11,047 Total assets - 1,217,624 - 1,227,892 - 1,230,807 - 1,245,613 - 1,260,180 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits - 84,628 - 75,316 - 79,007 - 83,566 - 89,103 Interest-bearing deposits 808,257 797,118 795,832 805,206 812,216 Total deposits 892,885 872,434 874,839 888,772 901,319 Borrowings 184,053 213,060 213,066 213,073 215,580 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 14,113 14,907 14,532 15,223 14,406 Total liabilities 1,091,051 1,100,401 1,102,437 1,117,068 1,131,305 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized;

none issued and outstanding) - - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized;

18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615 and

18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 6,323,219, 6,414,751,

6,511,011, 6,577,718 and 6,653,822 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 183 Additional paid-in capital 99,553 99,434 99,306 99,149 99,096 Retained earnings 214,156 213,693 213,163 212,403 211,701 Treasury stock at cost (11,906,396, 11,814,864, 11,718,604,

11,651,897, and 11,575,793 shares, respectively) (187,333 - (185,836 - (184,300 - (183,207 - (182,121 - Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 14 17 18 17 16 Total stockholders' equity 126,573 127,491 128,370 128,545 128,875 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,217,624 - 1,227,892 - 1,230,807 - 1,245,613 - 1,260,180

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) For the Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest income: Loans receivable, net - 12,705 - 13,368 - 38,908 - 39,441 Investment securities 395 459 1,236 1,412 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 488 213 913 636 Interest-earning deposits 272 389 899 1,036 Total interest income 13,860 14,429 41,956 42,525 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 54 46 161 150 Savings deposits 219 127 587 356 Time deposits 2,609 2,573 8,045 7,738 Borrowings 1,815 2,471 6,146 7,694 Total interest expense 4,697 5,217 14,939 15,938 Net interest income 9,163 9,212 27,017 26,587 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 326 (391 - (458 - (502 - Net interest income, after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,837 9,603 27,475 27,089 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 125 135 447 299 Deposit account fees 271 276 809 856 Card and processing fees 280 291 868 911 Other 37 205 319 585 Total non-interest income 713 907 2,443 2,651 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,813 4,776 14,366 14,235 Premises and occupancy 884 880 2,682 2,748 Equipment 444 417 1,329 1,139 Professional 325 386 1,181 1,224 Sales and marketing 179 181 485 541 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 157 195 499 568 Other 837 1,021 2,680 2,718 Total non-interest expense 7,639 7,856 23,222 23,173 Income before income taxes 1,911 2,654 6,696 6,567 Provision for income taxes 557 797 2,225 1,938 Net income - 1,354 - 1,857 - 4,471 - 4,629 Basic earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.28 - 0.69 - 0.69 Diluted earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.28 - 0.68 - 0.68 Cash dividends per share - 0.14 - 0.14 - 0.42 - 0.42

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Interest income: Loans receivable, net - 12,705 - 13,072 - 13,131 - 13,102 - 13,368 Investment securities 395 411 430 446 459 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 488 214 211 209 213 Interest-earning deposits 272 253 374 342 389 Total interest income 13,860 13,950 14,146 14,099 14,429 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 54 56 51 40 46 Savings deposits 219 197 171 144 127 Time deposits 2,609 2,672 2,764 2,798 2,573 Borrowings 1,815 2,101 2,230 2,235 2,471 Total interest expense 4,697 5,026 5,216 5,217 5,217 Net interest income 9,163 8,924 8,930 8,882 9,212 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 326 (158 - (626 - (164 - (391 - Net interest income, after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,837 9,082 9,556 9,046 9,603 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 125 176 146 120 135 Deposit account fees 271 273 265 256 276 Card and processing fees 280 286 302 354 291 Other 37 182 100 150 205 Total non-interest income 713 917 813 880 907 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,813 4,783 4,770 4,771 4,776 Premises and occupancy 884 851 947 886 880 Equipment 444 479 406 403 417 Professional 325 442 414 355 386 Sales and marketing 179 158 148 173 181 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 157 177 165 172 195 Other 837 1,059 784 860 1,021 Total non-interest expense 7,639 7,949 7,634 7,620 7,856 Income before income taxes 1,911 2,050 2,735 2,306 2,654 Provision for income taxes 557 614 1,054 680 797 Net income - 1,354 - 1,436 - 1,681 - 1,626 - 1,857 Basic earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.22 - 0.26 - 0.25 - 0.28 Diluted earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.22 - 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.28 Cash dividends per share - 0.14 - 0.14 - 0.14 - 0.14 - 0.14

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.45 - 0.59 - 0.49 - 0.50 - Return on average stockholders' equity 4.21 - 5.71 - 4.61 - 4.72 - Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.40 - 10.23 - 10.40 - 10.23 - Net interest spread 2.93 - 2.82 - 2.87 - 2.74 - Net interest margin 3.13 - 3.02 - 3.05 - 2.92 - Efficiency ratio 77.35 - 77.64 - 78.83 - 79.26 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.59 - 110.25 - 110.62 - 110.38 - SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.28 - 0.69 - 0.69 Diluted earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.28 - 0.68 - 0.68 Book value per share - 20.02 - 19.37 - 20.02 - 19.37 Shares used for basic EPS computation 6,367,057 6,679,808 6,465,674 6,753,060 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 6,446,802 6,732,794 6,535,284 6,796,743 Total shares issued and outstanding 6,323,219 6,653,822 6,323,219 6,653,822 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family - 28,828 - 22,163 - 78,367 - 74,195 Multi-family 13,813 4,087 32,242 15,772 Commercial real estate 1,540 1,135 5,334 2,760 Commercial business loans - 500 - 550 Total loans originated for investment - 44,181 - 27,885 - 115,943 - 93,277

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.45 - 0.47 - 0.55 - 0.53 - 0.59 - Return on average stockholders' equity 4.21 - 4.44 - 5.17 - 5.01 - 5.71 - Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.40 - 10.38 - 10.43 - 10.32 - 10.23 - Net interest spread 2.93 - 2.86 - 2.83 - 2.76 - 2.82 - Net interest margin 3.13 - 3.03 - 3.00 - 2.94 - 3.02 - Efficiency ratio 77.35 - 80.77 - 78.35 - 78.06 - 77.64 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.59 - 110.66 - 110.60 - 110.41 - 110.25 - SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.22 - 0.26 - 0.25 - 0.28 Diluted earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.22 - 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.28 Book value per share - 20.02 - 19.87 - 19.72 - 19.54 - 19.37 Average shares used for basic EPS 6,367,057 6,462,230 6,565,592 6,604,758 6,679,808 Average shares used for diluted EPS 6,446,802 6,530,894 6,626,012 6,653,214 6,732,794 Total shares issued and outstanding 6,323,219 6,414,751 6,511,011 6,577,718 6,653,822 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family - 28,828 - 30,415 - 19,124 - 18,303 - 22,163 Multi-family 13,813 9,925 8,504 9,343 4,087 Commercial real estate 1,540 1,782 2,012 1,017 1,135 Construction - - - 725 - Commercial business loans - - - - 500 Total loans originated for investment - 44,181 - 42,122 - 29,640 - 29,388 - 27,885

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of As of As of As of As of 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold - 23 - 23 - 23 - 23 - 23 Allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment - 5,934 - 5,634 - 5,780 - 6,424 - 6,577 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.09 - 0.10 - 0.18 - 0.14 - 0.13 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 - 0.08 - 0.15 - 0.11 - 0.11 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans held for investment 0.58 - 0.55 - 0.56 - 0.62 - 0.62 - Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) - - - - - - - - - - Non-performing loans - 978 - 990 - 1,888 - 1,414 - 1,395 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent - 1 - 1 - - - 2 - 199

Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 (Recovery) recourse provision for loans sold - - - - - - - - - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - 326 - (158 - - (626 - - (164 - - (391 - Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - - - - - - - - - -

As o As of As As of As of 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.98 - 9.79 - 9.55 - 10.11 - 9.85 - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 19.01 - 18.67 - 18.19 - 19.50 - 19.01 - Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 19.01 - 18.67 - 18.19 - 19.50 - 19.01 - Total risk-based capital ratio 19.96 - 19.56 - 19.09 - 20.51 - 20.03 -

As of March 31, 2026 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity (at cost): U.S. SBA securities - 203 4.10 - - 328 4.85 - U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 89,627 1.60 109,718 1.60 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 4,167 2.75 3,571 2.13 Total investment securities held to maturity - 93,997 1.66 - - 113,617 1.62 - Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS - 902 5.41 - - 1,119 4.72 - U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 373 6.14 482 6.91 Private issue CMO 71 5.65 80 6.10 Total investment securities available for sale - 1,346 5.62 - - 1,681 5.41 - Total investment securities - 95,343 1.71 - - 115,298 1.68 -

(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of March 31, 2026 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family (1 to 4 units) - 548,441 4.69 - - 545,377 4.66 - Multi-family (5 or more units) 407,386 5.66 429,547 5.47 Commercial real estate 69,882 6.44 75,349 6.63 Construction - - 837 11.00 Other - - 89 5.25 Commercial business loans 15 2.68 4,255 9.52 Consumer loans 55 16.75 52 17.50 Total loans held for investment, gross 1,025,779 5.20 - 1,055,506 5.15 - Advance payments of escrows 273 519 Deferred loan costs, net 9,526 9,532 Allowance for credit losses on loans (5,934 - (6,577 - Total loans held for investment, net - 1,029,644 - 1,058,980 Purchased loans serviced by others included above - 1,559 5.72 - - 1,721 5.72 -

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(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.





As of March 31, 2026 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts - noninterest-bearing - 84,628 - - - 89,103 - - Checking accounts - interest-bearing 238,705 0.05 248,392 0.04 Savings accounts 225,187 0.39 232,308 0.24 Money market accounts 20,768 0.21 21,640 0.16 Time deposits 323,597 3.28 309,876 3.57 Total deposits(2)(3) - 892,885 1.31 - - 901,319 1.30 - Brokered CDs included in time deposits above - 134,437 3.93 - - 129,770 4.34 - BORROWINGS: Overnight - 25,000 3.98 - - 20,000 4.65 - Three months or less 35,000 4.50 22,500 4.17 Over three to six months 20,000 4.58 5,000 5.33 Over six months to one year 10,000 4.09 108,000 4.65 Over one year to two years 79,053 3.75 45,000 4.66 Over two years to three years 15,000 4.41 80 4.50 Over three years to four years - - 15,000 4.41 Over four years to five years - - - - Over five years - - - - Total borrowings(4) - 184,053 4.09 - - 215,580 4.60 -

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(1) Weighted-average rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item. (2) Includes uninsured deposits of approximately $194.1 million (of which, $61.2 million are collateralized) and $162.2 million (of which, $57.1 million are collateralized) at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(3) The average balance of deposit accounts was approximately $38 thousand and $37 thousand at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (4) The Bank had approximately $232.0 million and $269.8 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB - San Francisco, approximately $192.3 million and $151.0 million of borrowing capacity at the FRB of San Francisco and $50.0 million and $50.0 million of borrowing capacity with its correspondent bank at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net - 1,034,498 4.91 - - 1,056,441 5.06 - Investment securities 98,352 1.61 118,431 1.55 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 10,247 19.05 10,268 8.30 Interest-earning deposits 29,734 3.66 35,182 4.42 Total interest-earning assets - 1,172,831 4.73 - - 1,220,322 4.73 - Total assets - 1,204,187 - 1,251,168 Deposits(2) - 881,482 1.33 - - 885,032 1.26 - Borrowings 179,013 4.11 221,787 4.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities(2) - 1,060,495 1.80 - - 1,106,819 1.91 - Total stockholders' equity - 128,557 - 130,081

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(1) Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item. (2) Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $80.6 million and $88.4 million and the average balance of uninsured deposits of $187.3 million and $131.2 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net - 1,038,435 5.00 - - 1,050,748 5.00 - Investment securities 103,475 1.59 123,983 1.52 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 10,265 11.86 10,186 8.33 Interest-earning deposits 29,504 4.00 28,404 4.79 Total interest-earning assets - 1,181,679 4.73 - - 1,213,321 4.67 - Total assets - 1,212,395 - 1,243,635 Deposits(2) - 880,933 1.33 - - 876,176 1.25 - Borrowings 187,341 4.37 223,087 4.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities(2) - 1,068,274 1.86 - - 1,099,263 1.93 - Total stockholders' equity - 129,269 - 130,911

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(1) Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item. (2) Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $79.8 million and $88.4 million and the average balance of uninsured deposits of $166.1 million and $127.5 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

ASSET QUALITY:

As of As of As of As of As of 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 Loans on non-accrual status Mortgage loans: Single-family - 520 - 529 - 568 - 948 - 925 Multi-family 458 461 1,320 466 470 Total 978 990 1,888 1,414 1,395 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - - - Total - - - - - Total non-performing loans (1) 978 990 1,888 1,414 1,395 Real estate owned, net - - - - - Total non-performing assets - 978 - 990 - 1,888 - 1,414 - 1,395

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(1) The non-performing loan balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans.



