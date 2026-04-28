

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - An extract from the remarks to be made by the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of NatWest Group plc (NWG) ahead of its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday states that the company continues to invest in artificial intelligence to improve customer experience and efficiency. It also maintains a strong focus on risk management and capital discipline.



Looking ahead, the bank sees long-term growth opportunities across the UK, though it acknowledged presence of near-term challenges from the recent global events affecting households and businesses.



NatWest also said it is pursuing strategic opportunities such as its planned acquisition of Evelyn Partners to expand its wealth and financial planning capabilities.



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