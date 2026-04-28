Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on April 27, 2026.

A total of 71,999,946 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 44.38% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes For Votes by Proxy Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes by Proxy Withheld Klaus Zeitler 57,847,262 2,945,832 95.15% 4.85% Robert Gayton 58,865,736 1,927,358 96.83% 3.17% Alberto Salas 60,212,971 580,123 99.05% 0.95% George Ireland 52,711,123 8,081,971 86.71% 13.29% Aurora Davidson 60,094,289 698,805 98.85% 1.15% Margot Naudie 24,500,792 36,292,302 40.30% 59.70% Ignacio Cruz 60,683,061 110,033 99.82% 0.18%

Margot Naudie received a greater number of votes withheld than votes in favour of her election as a director of the Company. In accordance with the Company's Majority Voting Policy, Ms. Naudie immediately tendered an offer to resign as a Company director (a "Resignation Offer"). Ms. Naudie will continue to serve as a director until such Resignation Offer is accepted and becomes effective. The members of the Board of Directors of the Company, excluding Ms. Naudie, will evaluate the Resignation Offer in accordance with their fiduciary duties to, and in furtherance of the best interests of, the Company and its shareholders, and will make a determination of the action to take with respect to the Resignation Offer not later than the 90th day following this news release.

The Company understands that Ms. Naudie did not receive a majority of votes in favour of her election due to one of the proxy advisory firms having recommended a vote to withhold on Ms. Naudie's election due to perceived over-boarding, based on the criteria used by that proxy advisory firm. The views of shareholders are important to the Company's Board of Directors, and the Chair may engage with shareholders who voted to withhold on Ms. Naudie's election and consider any feedback received.

A copy of the Company's Majority Voting Policy is available on the Company's website https://amerigoresources.com/compliance/corporate_governance/

Detailed voting results for the 2026 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: (TSX: ARG).

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Source: Amerigo Resources Ltd.