Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Auranova Resources Inc. (TSXV: AURA) ("Auranova" or the "Company") and Kenorland Minerals Ltd. ("Kenorland") are pleased to announce the completion of the 2026 spring drill program at the South Uchi Project (the "Project"), located in the Red Lake District of Ontario.

2026 Spring Drill Program

The Phase 3 program comprised six diamond drill holes totalling 3,187 metres, following the successful identification of a new gold-bearing structural corridor, discovered during the Phase 2 fall 2025 drill program (see press release dated January 28, 2026). The drill holes were designed as large step-outs towards the west and east at roughly 500-metre spacing, testing strike extensions of the mineralisation concealed beneath deep glacial till and glaciolacustrine cover. Assay results are expected in Q2-2026.





Figure 1. Plan map showing geology and drill hole locations in the Papaonga target area

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Papaonga Target

Follow-up drilling at the South Uchi project has successfully intersected alteration and mineralisation along strike of previously reported drill holes 25PADD031 and 25PADD034 which intersected a ~200 m-wide mineralised corridor that returned multiple ~10 m-scale intervals of anomalous gold (see press release dated January 28, 2026). Recently completed drill holes from Phase 3 encountered broad zones of pervasive, moderate to strong silica and sericite alteration, with locally developed albite alteration, indicative of continuity of the hydrothermal alteration system. Associated sulphide content was observed, occurring as both disseminated and stringer-style pyrite. This mineralisation was hosted within quartz- and feldspar-phyric intermediate to felsic intrusive units, as well as intermediate to felsic volcaniclastic rocks and lesser mafic volcanic rocks, notably within 26PADD046 between approximately 123-165 m and 214-387 m down hole. The volcanic-volcaniclastic rocks have undergone moderate to strong deformation hosting multi-stage, quartz-carbonate-sulphide veining, while the intrusive rocks have developed weak-moderate strain with more pervasive alteration and disseminated sulphide, showing rheological contrast between rock units within the regional belt-parallel structure. Although favourable alteration and mineralisation is present within the recently completed holes, it does not necessarily indicate economically significant grades.

Next Steps

Following the completion of the spring drill program at the Project, Kenorland will maintain the camp and infrastructure at Papaonga in preparation for a potential subsequent drill program, which is tentatively planned for summer 2026.





Figure 2. Regional geology with significant gold deposits and South Uchi Project location

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About South Uchi Project

The South Uchi Project was first identified and staked by Kenorland based on the under-explored region's prospectivity to host significant gold mineralised systems. The Project covers a portion of Confederation Assemblage volcanic rocks, as well as the boundary between the Uchi geological subprovince to the north and the English River geological subprovince to the south. Multiple major east-west striking deformation zones associated with the subprovince boundary transect the Project, resulting in zones of strong shearing and folding of the supracrustal stratigraphy, which are favourable settings for orogenic gold mineralisation. Prior to Kenorland staking the Project, records indicated little to no systematic exploration had been completed, and the land package remained under-explored. The majority of gold deposits in the Red Lake District (Red Lake, Madsen, Hasaga, and others) are located on the northern margin of the Confederation Assemblage. However, recent discoveries such as the LP Fault Zone on the Dixie Project by Great Bear Resources Ltd. (acquired by Kinross Gold and renamed Great Bear Project) highlight the prospectivity of the entire Confederation Assemblage along the southern margin of the Uchi subprovince.

Qualified Persons

William Yeomans, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #027187, PGO #2177), an independent "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Auranova Resources

Auranova Resources is a publicly listed company focused on the discovery of new gold systems in the Birch Uchi Belt, in partnership with Kenorland Minerals Ltd., as well as expanding its presence in the greenstone belts of Ontario.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mineralisation on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Company's property. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Auranova Resources Inc.